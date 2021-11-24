Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-24 November 2021: Apply for 3600+ Various Posts in NHM, HPSC, Banks and Other Organizations

You have opportunity to apply for various 3600+ jobs including Specialist Officer (SO),Veterinary Surgeon, Assistant Professor, Staff Nurse and others under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-24 November 2021.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2021:

Central Bank of India (CBI) has invited application for the posts Specialist Officer (SO) on centralbankofindia.co.in. Candidates waiting for Bank Jobs can submit their CBI SO Online Application on or before 17 December 2021.

For Reference: Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2021for 115 Vacancies @centralbankofindia.co.in





Haryana HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021:

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Surgeon. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode latest by 21 December 2021.

For Reference: Haryana HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @hpsc.gov.in





DME AP Recruitment 2021:

Govt of Andhra Pradesh, Directorate of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor vacancies in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode latest by 9 December 2021.

For Reference: DME AP Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 326 Assistant Professor Posts





BOB Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Bank of Baroda (BOB) is hiring for qualified and experienced Wealth Management Professionals as Sr. Relationship Manager and e- Wealth Relationship Manager. Candidates can apply online from 19 November 2021 to 09 December 2021 on its website i.e. bankofbaroda.in.

For Reference: BOB Recruitment 2021 for 376 Relationship Manager & Sr Relationship Manager Posts





NHM UP Recruitment 2021

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has released a short notification for the 2445 Staff Nurse. It is be noted tht NHM UP Staff Nurse Online Application will start from 20 October 2021. The candidates who want to serve as Staff Nurse and possess required qualification can submit their application on or before 09 November 2021 on upnrhm.gov.in.

For Reference: NHM UP Recruitment 2021 for 2445 Staff Nurse Posts, Apply Online @upnrhm.gov.in



