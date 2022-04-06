Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 6 April 2022: Chance to Apply for 1200+ Various Jobs @UPSC, BEL, BECIL, DDA and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 6 April 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 6 April 2022: If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for 1200+ Various Jobs in different organizations including Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL),Ministry of Labour and Employment, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) and others.

These organizations have released today for various posts including Deputy Manager, Senior Engineer,Indian Economic Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS), Office Assistants and Data Entry Operators (DEO),Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2022 and others.

Candidates having educational qualification like 12th Pass/Graduation/Medical/Engineering with additional qualification have golden chance to get a jobs in these organizations.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

5.BEL Recruitment 2022:

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) a Navaratna Company and Indian’s premier Professional Electronics Company has notified today for the 33 posts for Deputy Manager, Senior Engineer and Others. Candidates having B.E/ B.Tech in Electronics/Electrical Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/M.Sc (Tech)/M.E/ M.Tech with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

BEL Recruitment 2022 : Important Details

Organization Name : Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Post Name : Deputy Manager, Senior Engineer and Others

Vacancies Details : 33

Last Date for Submission of Application : 18 April 2022

4. UPSC IES ISS 2022 Notification:

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified for the Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Exam 2022 today for total 53 posts of Indian Economic Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS). Candidates can apply for these posts on or before 26 April 2022.

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Notification: Important Details

Organization Name : Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Post Name : Indian Economic Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS)

Vacancies Details : 53

Last Date: 26 Apr 2022

3. Ministry of Labour and Employment Recruitment 2022:

Ministry of Labour and Employment has invited online application for total 112 Young Professionals posts through National Career Service (NCS) Scheme. Candidates having Bachelors degree BA, BE, BTech, BEd with at least 4 years of experience can apply for these posts on or before 12 April 2022.

Ministry of Labour and Employment Recruitment 2022 : Important Details

Organization Name : Ministry of Labour and Employment

Post Name : Young Professionals

Vacancies Details : 112

Last Date for Submission of Application : 12 April 2022

2. BECIL DDA Recruitment 2022:

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released job notification for total 378 vacancies for Office Assistants and Data Entry Operators (DEO). These positions are available on contract basis for deployment in the office of Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

BECIL DDA Recruitment 2022: Important Details

Organization Name : Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)

Post Name : Office Assistants and Data Entry Operators (DEO)

Vacancies Details : 378

Last Date for Submission of Application : 25 April 2022

1. UPSC CMS 2022 Notification:

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2022 today on its website. Total 687 posts are available under Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2022. Candidates having MBBS from a recognized University can apply for UPSC CMS 2022 Notification.

UPSC CMS 2022 Notification: Important Details

Organization Name : Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Post Name : Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2022

Vacancies Details : 687

Last Date : 26 April 2022

