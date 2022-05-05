Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 05 May 2022: 65700+ Vacancies Across India for GDS, Trainee and Other Posts

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 65700+ Vacancies are available for the post of Gramin Dav Sevak (GDS), Trainee Clerk, Trainee Officer, Apprentice, Assistant Manager/ Executive/ Trainee and various others on 05 May 2022.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Today i.e. on 05 May 2022, bumper vacancies are offered by the Government of India is offering a huge number of vacancies for the post of Gramin Dav Sevak (GDS), Trainee Clerk, Trainee Officer, Apprentice, Assistant Manager/ Executive/ Trainee and various others.

These jobs are posted by the Punjab Government, Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd (MSC Bank), Repco Home Finance Limited (RHFL), and Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL).

Job Number 1: Punjab Government Recruitment 2022

The Government of Punjab is going to fill 26454 vacancies in different departments. The vacancies are available for various posts in 25 govt. departments include Agriculture, Excise and Taxation, Animal Husbandry etc.

More Details: Punjab Govt Jobs 2022: 26454 Vacancies to be recruited in Various Depts, Check How to apply Here

Job Number 2: MSCB Recruitment 2022

Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd (MSC Bank) Mumbai, a scheduled leading Apex Cooperative Bank in Maharashtra State, has published a notification for the recruitment of Trainee Clerk and Trainee Officer. Online applications for recruitment to the post of 05 May 2022 to 25 May 2022.

More Details: Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSC Bank) Recruitment 2022 for 195 Trainee Clerk and Trainee Officer Posts

Job Number 3: UCIL Recruitment 2022

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) is hiring apprentices in various government organizations. Candidates can apply online 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper.

More Details: UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: 130 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @upenergy.in

Job Number 4: India Post GDS Recruitment 2022

India Post has published a notification for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak Posts. Online applications are invited from 02 May 2022 to 05 June 2022 at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

More Details: India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: 38,926 Vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak Across India, Apply Now!

Job Number 5: REPCO Recruitment 2022



Repco Home Finance Limited (RHFL) is looking to recruit Assistant Manager/ Executive/ Trainee for various locations across India. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website repcohome.com on or before 23 May 2022.

More Details: REPCO All India Recruitment 2022 for Assistant Manager, Executive, Trainee Posts