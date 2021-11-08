Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 8 November: 4500+ Vacancies in India Post, APPSC, IOCL and Railways

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 8 November brings 4500+ vacancies in renowned organizations like India Post, Andhra Pradesh, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, National Health Mission, and others. The candidates preparing for a government job can check the list of the latest government job below and apply as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush on the official website.

Today, the major job of the day is from Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission. The commission has released the notification for Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor) in A.P. Women Development and Child Welfare Subordinate Service for a total of 22 CF vacancies in the scale of pay of Rs.24,440/- to 71,510/- from candidates within the age group of 18 – 42 years. The female candidates can apply for APPSC Group 1 Exam 2021 from 18 November 2021 onwards.

For Reference: Special Recruitment Drive for Women: APPSC Group 1 Notification 2021 Released @psc.ap.gov.in for 22 Vacancies

On the other hand, India Post has re started the online application process for Gramin Dak Sevak Posts for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The candidates holding the qualification for 10th pass can submit applications latest by 18 November 2021.

For Reference: Telangana GDS Recruitment 2021: 1150 Vacancies Notified for Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, Apply Online @appost.in

Notification 2: AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: Online Applications Restarted for 2296 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts @appost.in

Eastern Railway has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Group C against the Sports Quota Notification No: RRC/ER/Sports Quota (Open Advertisement) 2021-2022. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 11 December 2021. The online application will start from 12 November 2021 onwards.

For Reference: Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 21 Group C Posts, Download RRCER Recruitment Notification @ er.indianrailways.gov.in

Lastly, The Indian Oil Corporation has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Technical and Non Technical apprentices on iocl.com. The candidates can submit applications by 4 December 2021 on iocl.formflix.com. A total of 527 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

For Reference: IOCL Eastern Region Recruitment 2021 for 527 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @iocl.com