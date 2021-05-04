Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 May 2021: Apply for 1900+ MES, SAI, PSCBL, AIIMS Bathinda and CDAC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 04 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: May 4, 2021 15:57 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 04 May 2021 for more than 1900+ vacancies in Military Engineer Services (MES), Sports Authority of India (SAI), Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited (PSCBL), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bathinda and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda

Post Name: Senior and Junior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 40

Last Date: 05 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)

Post Name: Project Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 112

Last Date: 07 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Sports Authority of India (SAI)

Post Name: Coach Posts

Vacancies: 320

Last Date: 20 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Military Engineer Services (MES)

Post Name: Draughtsman and Supervisor Posts

Vacancies: 572

Last Date: 17 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Punjab State Cooperative Bank (PSCB)

Post Name: PSCB Clerk cum DEO, Steno Typists, Manager & Officer Posts

Vacancies: 856

Last Date: 20 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
Job Summary
Last Date of SubmissionMay 20, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary, Under Graduate, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
Comments