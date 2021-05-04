Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 May 2021: Apply for 1900+ MES, SAI, PSCBL, AIIMS Bathinda and CDAC
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 04 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 04 May 2021 for more than 1900+ vacancies in Military Engineer Services (MES), Sports Authority of India (SAI), Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited (PSCBL), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bathinda and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda
Post Name: Senior and Junior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 40
Last Date: 05 May 2021
4. Organization: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)
Post Name: Project Engineer Posts
Vacancies: 112
Last Date: 07 May 2021
3. Organization: Sports Authority of India (SAI)
Post Name: Coach Posts
Vacancies: 320
Last Date: 20 May 2021
2. Organization: Military Engineer Services (MES)
Post Name: Draughtsman and Supervisor Posts
Vacancies: 572
Last Date: 17 May 2021
1. Organization: Punjab State Cooperative Bank (PSCB)
Post Name: PSCB Clerk cum DEO, Steno Typists, Manager & Officer Posts
Vacancies: 856
Last Date: 20 May 2021