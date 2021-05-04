Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 May 2021: Apply for 1900+ MES, SAI, PSCBL, AIIMS Bathinda and CDAC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 04 May 2021 for more than 1900+ vacancies in Military Engineer Services (MES), Sports Authority of India (SAI), Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited (PSCBL), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bathinda and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda

Post Name: Senior and Junior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 40

Last Date: 05 May 2021

4. Organization: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)

Post Name: Project Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 112

Last Date: 07 May 2021

3. Organization: Sports Authority of India (SAI)

Post Name: Coach Posts

Vacancies: 320

Last Date: 20 May 2021

2. Organization: Military Engineer Services (MES)

Post Name: Draughtsman and Supervisor Posts

Vacancies: 572

Last Date: 17 May 2021

1. Organization: Punjab State Cooperative Bank (PSCB)

Post Name: PSCB Clerk cum DEO, Steno Typists, Manager & Officer Posts

Vacancies: 856

Last Date: 20 May 2021

