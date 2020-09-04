Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 September 2020: Apply for 1200+ BPSC, DHFWS Puducherry, BMC, OPSC and NSCL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 04 September 2020 for 1200+ more than vacancies in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Directorate Health and Family Welfare Society (DHFWS), Bundelkhand Medical College Madhya Pradesh, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) and National Seed Corporation Limited (NSCL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh (BMC Sagar Medical College)
Post Name: Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts
Vacancies: 134
Last Date: 16 September 2020
4. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers Posts
Vacancies: 210
Last Date: 25 September 2020
3. Organization: National Seed Corporation Limited (NSCL)
Post Name: Management Trainee, Diploma Trainee and Other Trainee Posts
Vacancies: 220
Last Date: 15 September 2020
2. Organization: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Vacancies: 306
Last Date: 21 September 2020
1. Organization: Directorate Health and Family Welfare Society (DHFWS) Puducherry
Post Name: ANM, Nursing Officer & Other Posts
Vacancies: 394
Last Date: 05 September 2020