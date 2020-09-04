Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 September 2020: Apply for 1200+ BPSC, DHFWS Puducherry, BMC, OPSC and NSCL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 04 September 2020 for 1200+ more than vacancies in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Directorate Health and Family Welfare Society (DHFWS), Bundelkhand Medical College Madhya Pradesh, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) and National Seed Corporation Limited (NSCL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh (BMC Sagar Medical College)

Post Name: Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts

Vacancies: 134

Last Date: 16 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers Posts

Vacancies: 210

Last Date: 25 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: National Seed Corporation Limited (NSCL)

Post Name: Management Trainee, Diploma Trainee and Other Trainee Posts

Vacancies: 220

Last Date: 15 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Vacancies: 306

Last Date: 21 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Directorate Health and Family Welfare Society (DHFWS) Puducherry

Post Name: ANM, Nursing Officer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 394

Last Date: 05 September 2020