Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 October 2020: Apply for 2000+ ESIC Hyderabad, BECIL, DHS Assam, MIDHANI and KPSC

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 06 October 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Oct 6, 2020 15:14 IST
Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 06 October 2020
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 06 October 2020 for 2000+ more than vacancies in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), Directorate of Health Services (DHS) Assam, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) and Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Engineer and Overseer Posts

Vacancies: 67

Last Date: 04 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad

Post Name: Consultant/Senior/Junior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 114

Last Date: 11 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI)

Post Name: ITI Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 158

Last Date: 16 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Assam

Post Name: ANM, Steno Typist and Other Posts

Vacancies: 594

Last Date: 21 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)

Post Name: Skilled & Unskilled Manpower, Assistant, Project Director and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1520

Last Date: 20 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

