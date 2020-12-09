Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–09 December 2020: Apply for 900+ CEIL, AAI, NPCIL, EXIM Bank and NIRD&PR

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 09 December 2020, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Dec 9, 2020 17:11 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–09 December 2020
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 09 December 2020 for more than 900+ vacancies in Certification Engineers International Ltd (CEIL), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) and National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD & PR) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank)

Post Name: Management Trainee (MT) Posts

Vacancies: 60

Last Date: 31 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)

Post Name: Trade Apprenticeship Posts

Vacancies: 65

Last Date: 11 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Certification Engineers International Ltd (CEIL)

Post Name: Engineer, Sr Engineer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 109

Last Date: 23 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 180

Last Date: 31 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD & PR)

Post Name: Coordinator, Fellow, Resource Person and Other Posts

Vacancies: 510

Last Date: 20 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

