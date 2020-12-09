Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–09 December 2020: Apply for 900+ CEIL, AAI, NPCIL, EXIM Bank and NIRD&PR

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 09 December 2020 for more than 900+ vacancies in Certification Engineers International Ltd (CEIL), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) and National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD & PR) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank)

Post Name: Management Trainee (MT) Posts

Vacancies: 60

Last Date: 31 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)

Post Name: Trade Apprenticeship Posts

Vacancies: 65

Last Date: 11 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Certification Engineers International Ltd (CEIL)

Post Name: Engineer, Sr Engineer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 109

Last Date: 23 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 180

Last Date: 31 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD & PR)

Post Name: Coordinator, Fellow, Resource Person and Other Posts

Vacancies: 510

Last Date: 20 December 2020