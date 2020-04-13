Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–13 April 2020: Apply for 1000+ NDMC, MAP IT, OSCB, East Coast Railway and Western Railway

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 13 April 2020 for 1000+ more than vacancies in North Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (Map-IT), Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB), East Coast Railway (ECR) and Western Railway Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

North Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has invited applications for the Senior Resident posts on contractual basis for 89 days. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17 April 2020. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease at the time of interview.

NDMC Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for 19 Sr Resident Posts in Delhi

MAP IT Recruitment 2020 online application procedure for 166 vacancies ongoing at mponline.gov.in. Job Aspirants can apply to the posts through the online mode. The Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (Map-IT)under the Department of Science and Technology of Madhya Pradesh State Government is hiring candidates for the post of District E-Governance Manager, Senior Trainer and Others against backlog vacancy in E-Governance Society of District. The online application window will be activated till 20 April 2020.

MAP IT Recruitment 2020 Online Registration ongoing for 166 District E-Governance Manager, Senior Trainer and Other Posts, Direct Link Here

Cooperative Societies, Department of Cooperation, Government of Odisha has extended the last date of application for the post of Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger and System Manager. Candidates with the requisite qualification can, now, apply for Odisha Cooperative Bank Recruitment on or before 10 May 2020 through official website of OSCB.

OSCB Recruitment 2020 for 786 Banking Assistant & Other Posts, Last Date Extended, Apply @rcsodisha.nic.in

East Coast Railway (ECR) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practitioner Posts. in Sambalpur Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format.

East Coast Railway Recruitment2020 for 36 Doctor Posts, Download ECR Recruitment Notification @eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in

Western Railway has invited applications for Medical Practitioner and Staff Nurse. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. The selection of the candidates will be selected on the basis of WhatsApp interview conference call. Candidates can check the application procedure in this article by scrolling down.