Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 January 2021: Apply for 7400+ RMC, GSERC, CISF, Indian Railways and PSSSB
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 18 January 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 January 2021 for more than 7400+ vacancies in Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), Education Department Gujarat GSERC, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indian Railways Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) and Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC)
Post Name: Jr. Clerk Posts
Vacancies: 122
Last Date: 09 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Indian Railways Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW)
Post Name: ITI & Non ITI Seats
Vacancies: 374
Last Date: 15 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab)
Post Name: Jr Draftsman Posts
Vacancies: 547
Last Date: 11 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
Post Name: Assistant Sub Inspector Posts
Vacancies: 690
Last Date: 05 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Education Department Gujarat GSERC
Post Name: Shikshan Sahayak Posts
Vacancies: 5689
Last Date: 27 January 2021