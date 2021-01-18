Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 January 2021: Apply for 7400+ RMC, GSERC, CISF, Indian Railways and PSSSB

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 January 2021 for more than 7400+ vacancies in Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), Education Department Gujarat GSERC, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indian Railways Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) and Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC)

Post Name: Jr. Clerk Posts

Vacancies: 122

Last Date: 09 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Indian Railways Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW)

Post Name: ITI & Non ITI Seats

Vacancies: 374

Last Date: 15 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab)

Post Name: Jr Draftsman Posts

Vacancies: 547

Last Date: 11 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Post Name: Assistant Sub Inspector Posts

Vacancies: 690

Last Date: 05 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Education Department Gujarat GSERC

Post Name: Shikshan Sahayak Posts

Vacancies: 5689

Last Date: 27 January 2021