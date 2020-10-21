Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–21 October 2020: Apply for 3400+ JIPMER, IBPS, APSC, NCL and Niti Aayog

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 October 2020 for 3400+ more than vacancies in Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) and Niti Aayog Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Niti Aayog

Post Name: SRO & Other Posts

Vacancies: 39

Last Date: 24 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER)

Post Name: Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 55

Walk-in-interview Date: 10 and 11 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name: Officer Posts

Vacancies: 331

Last Date: 25 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 480

Last Date: 15 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS)

Post Name: Clerical Posts

Vacancies: 2557

Last Date: 06 November 2020