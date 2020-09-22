Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 September 2020: Apply for 2200+ ICMR -NIRT, Karur District, SSB, SSC and PWB

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 22 September 2020 for 2200+ more than vacancies in ICMR -National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), Karur District, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Punjab Wakf Board (PWB) and Swami Sharddhanand College Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: ICMR -National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT)
Post Name: Project Technical Officer, DEO and Other Posts
Vacancies: 61
Last Date: 05 October 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Swami Sharddhanand College
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 85
Last Date: 27 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Punjab Wakf Board (PWB)
Post Name: Accounts Clerk, Legal Support assistants, Peon and Other Posts
Vacancies: 173
Last Date: 24 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Karur District
Post Name: Organizers & Cook Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 422
Last Date: 30 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
Post Name: Constable Posts
Vacancies: 1522
Last Date: 27 September 2020