Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 September 2020: Apply for 2200+ ICMR -NIRT, Karur District, SSB, SSC and PWB

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 22 September 2020 for 2200+ more than vacancies in ICMR -National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), Karur District, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Punjab Wakf Board (PWB) and Swami Sharddhanand College Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: ICMR -National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT)

Post Name: Project Technical Officer, DEO and Other Posts

Vacancies: 61

Last Date: 05 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Swami Sharddhanand College

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 85

Last Date: 27 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Punjab Wakf Board (PWB)

Post Name: Accounts Clerk, Legal Support assistants, Peon and Other Posts

Vacancies: 173

Last Date: 24 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Karur District

Post Name: Organizers & Cook Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 422

Last Date: 30 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Post Name: Constable Posts

Vacancies: 1522

Last Date: 27 September 2020