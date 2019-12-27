Top 9 Teaching Jobs & Exams 2019 for Teachers & Professors – CTET/UGC NET/NVS/Other TET Exam

Teaching Jobs, CTET, TET & UGC NET: The year 2019 saw the recruitment of several teachers in various schools across India such as Navodaya Vidyalaya (NVS), Army Public School and others. This year also witnessed several eligibility tests for teachers and professors such as CTET 2019, UGC NET, UPTET, Assam TET, Bihar STET, Assam TET, HTET and other Teacher Eligibility Tests. Lakhs of candidates had appeared for the exams and lakhs will be appearing for the UGC NET, CTET and other Teacher Eligibility Tests by the end of December 2019, beginning from the NTA UGC NET which is scheduled to take place from 2 December to 6 December 2019.

The Teacher Eligibility Test such as CTET and UGC NET exam is conducted every year to make candidates eligible to apply for teaching jobs across India. Here in this article, we have provided detailed information on already notified teaching jobs along with the upcoming Teacher eligibility exams. Candidates, who are interested in teaching jobs or are looking forward for teacher recruitment, can check all the important details by scrolling below.

Check here the complete teacher recruitment process of NVS & Army Public School along with the eligibility criteria, age limit, exam pattern, syllabus and exam date of the upcoming TET exams and UGC NET exam. Have a look:

Teaching Jobs

1. NVS Recruitment 2019 - Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

The NVS Recruitment is carried out every year to hire teachers for the Jawahar Navodyaya Vidyalayas. The recruitment is carried out by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The Samiti notified about the NVS Recruitment 2019 in July 2019. The NVS Registration began on 10 July 2019 and concluded on 25 August 2019. NVS Recruitment 2019 was aimed at filling a total of 2370 vacancies to various posts in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), NVS HQ and Regional Offices. These posts were of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGTs), Librarian, Assistant Commissioner, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, and Catering Assistant. The recruitment was carried out through the Written Examination that was held from 16 September 2019 to 20 September 2019. The NVS Final Result is out now on the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti - navodaya.gov.in. For more information, visit:

NVS Recruitment 2019: Eligibility, Dates, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cutoff Marks & Merit List

2. Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2019 for PGT/TGT/PRT

Army Public School (APS) AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT recruitment is a good opportunity for candidates seeking to become a teacher in a Government School. Army Public Schools are managed by local Army authorities and are affiliated to the CBSE through the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). The Army Public School AWES 2019 Recruitment was announced in September 2019. This year, the Army Public School had announced 8000 vacancies to the posts of PGT/TGT/PRT in a total of 137 Army schools that are located in Cantonments and Military Stations across India. The recruitment process involves Screening Exam, Interview and Evaluation of Teaching Skills & Computer Proficiency. The AWES Screening Exam was conducted on 19th & 20th October 2019, the result of which has been declared already. For more details, visit:

Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2019 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Teaching Exams

3. NTA UGC NET June 2019 Exam

UGC NET Exam is conducted by the NTA in various subjects for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Aspirants who want to become Professors or Lecturers apply for this exam. The NTA conducted the UGC NET exam between 20th and 26th June 2019 and between 2nd and 6th December 2019 in two shifts every day. The exam was conducted for 81 subjects in 615 Exam centres across 237 cities in India. A total of 942419 candidates registered for the NTA UGC NET June exam and of these, 681718 candidates appeared for the exam. The UGC NET June Result has already been declared wherein 50945 candidates had qualified Assistant Professor Eligibility and 4756 qualified for JRF & Assistant Professor eligibility. The NTA UGC NET December Result 2019 will be out soon. Check here Frequently Asked Questions related to the UGC NET exam:

NTA UGC NET Exam: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

4. CTET – Central Teachers Eligibility Test

CTET July exam was conducted on 7th July and on 8th December across various exam centres in India. A total of 3.52 lakh candidates had qualified the CTET July 2019 exam. The CTET Result of December exam is due as of now. The result will be announced soon at ctet.nic.in for both Paper I & Paper II. The CTET exam is conducted every year twice by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Primary Teachers (Paper-I) and Upper Primary Teachers (Paper-II). The CBSE set the CTET Question Paper on the basis of the latest Syllabus. The questions are asked from Child Development and Pedagogy; Language 1 & 2, EVS and Mathematics/Social Studies/Science sections. There is no negative marking in the CTET exam. Candidates who secure the passing marks in the CTET exam are awarded with the CTET Eligibility Certificate which is valid for 7 years. For detailed information, visit:

CTET 2020: Application Process, Eligibility, Exam Schedule, Pattern, Syllabus, Answer Key, Result

5. UPTET 2019 - Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test

The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority conducts the UPTET Exam every year to test the eligibility of candidates for teaching jobs. The UPTET 2019 exam will be held in January 2020. The official UPTET Exam date will be out soon at updeled.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) is conducted in pen & paper mode, wherein the candidates are asked multiple-choice questions. Over 16 lakh candidates have applied for the UPTET 2019 Exam. Candidates who want to teach Classes I-V will appear for the UPTET Paper 1 and candidates who want to teach classes VI-VIII will appear for UPTET Paper 2. Both the papers will be held on the same day. There will be no negative marking in the exam. Candidates who qualify the UPTET exam become eligible to apply for teaching jobs in Uttar Pradesh. For more information, visit:

UPTET 2019: Registration, Eligibility, Exam Date, Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut off & Result

6. Assam TET 2019

The Assam Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) exam is held every year. The exam is conducted by the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan in various exam centres across India. Assam TET exam was conducted on 10 November 2019 across various centres in Assam for the Lower Primary Level (Paper-I) and Upper Primary Level (Paper-II). Soon, the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission will be releasing the Assam TET Answer Key 2019 of Paper I & Paper II – All Sets - A, B, C, D on its official website ssa.assam.gov.in. The Assam TET Result is expected to release by January 2020. Know the complete information regarding Assam TET exam here:

Assam TET 2019: Registration, Eligibility, Admit Card, Exam Schedule, Syllabus, Pattern, Cutoff & Result

7. Maharashtra TET 2019

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has notified about the Maha TET 2020 exam at mahatet.in. The Maharashtra TET exam will be held on 19 January 2020. The Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test will be conducted in different sessions for Mahatet Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates need to appear for Paper-I & Paper-II separately like other TET exams. The MAHA TET Admit Card 2019 will be released on 4 January 2020. Candidates aiming to fetch recruitment as Teacher in Maharashtra schools appear for this exam. Know more about the Maharashtra TET 2020 exam on the link given below:

MAHATET 2019: Registration, Eligibility, Admit Card, Exam Date & Pattern, Syllabus, Cutoff, Answer Key, Result

8. PSTET 2019 - Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has notified about the PSTET 2018 exam. The PSTET 2018 exam will be held on 5 January 2020. The Punjab TET exam has been postponed several times earlier. The Punjab PSTET Admit Card 2019 will be released soon at pstet.net. Candidates who would qualify PSTET Paper 1 or Paper 2 will become eligible to apply for the Punjab Teacher jobs. Get all the information about the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test on the above-mentioned link.

PSTET 2019: Registration, Eligibility, Exam Schedule, Admit Card, Exam Pattern & Syllabus, Answer Key, Result Date

9. HTET 2019 - Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test

The Haryana TET exam is conducted by the Board of School Education of Haryana (BSEH). The Haryana TET 2019 exam was held on 16th & 17th November 2019. The Board of School Education of Haryana has already released the HTET Answer Key 2019 for candidates to raise objections if any. The HTET Answer Key is available at bseh.org.in. The final result of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) is expected to release soon in January 2020. Candidates who will pass the Haryana TET 2019 exam will be eligible to apply for the Haryana Teaching Jobs for the next seven years. Have a look at the complete information regarding the HTET exam below:

HTET 2019: Registration, Eligibility, Exam Schedule, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Cut off, Answer Key, Result