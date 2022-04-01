Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 20 Principal Post @tpsc.tripura.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Tripura PSC has invited online application for the Principal on its official website. Check Tripura PSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the notification for the 20 posts of Principal Group-A (Gazatted), Government General Degree Colleges under the Education (Hither) Department, Government of Tripura. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these post on or before 20 May 2022.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Ph.D Degree/Professor/Associate Professor with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.





Important Dates for Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 May 2022

Vacancy Details for Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Principal Group-A: 20

Eligibility Criteria for Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Ph.D Degree.

Professor/Associate Professor with a total service/experience of at least fifteen years of teaching/research in Universities, Colleges and other institutions of higher education.

A minimum of 10 research publications in peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals.

A minimum of 110 Research Score as per mentioned in the notification.

Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

How to Apply for Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) Recruitment Notification 2022 on or before 20 May 2022.