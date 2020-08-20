TSPSC CPT Admit Card 2020 for 4th/5th Spell for Junior Assistant and other Posts @tspsc.gov.in, Check Latest Update

TSPSC CPT Admit Card 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the Admit Card downloading date for the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for the Junior Assistant and other Posts on its website. All such candidates qualified for the 4th/5th Spell CPT can check the latest update regarding their admit cards available on the official website of TSPSC.i.e-tspsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission, candidates who have qualified for the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for the Junior Assistant and other Posts download their Hall Tickets from 24 August 2020, 5.00 PM onwards from the official website.

It is noted that TSPSC is set to conduct the test of "Proficiency in Office Automation with usage of Computer and Associated Software,” for 4th and 5th spell certificate verification for the posts of Junior Assistant, Typist, Junior Steno and Junior Assistant cum Typist on 27 August 2020. Now candidates can download their admit card from the official website from 24 August 2020 with providing their credentials.

Applying candidates should note that those who will qualify in the computer proficiency test only will be considered for final selection based on their merit in the written examination. According to the notification released by the TSPSC, candidates are required to qualify in the Proficiency Test for the purpose of Selection. It is only a Qualifying test and the marks secured by the candidates will not be counted for the purpose of selection.

You can check the details regarding the Admit card and CPT dates with the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

TSPSC CPT Admit Card 2020 for 4th/5th Spell for Junior Assistant and other



