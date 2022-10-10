TSPSC Group I Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Released)at tspsc.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

Telangana SPSC has released the Prelims Admit Card for the Group-I Service Recruitment exam on its official website-tspsc.gov.in. Check download link here.

TSPSC Group I Prelims Admit Card 2022 : Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Prelims Admit Card for the Group-I Service Recruitment exam on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Group-I Service prelims exam on 16th October 2022. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Group-I Service Recruitment against Notification Number 04/2022 can download their Admit Card from the official website-tspsc.gov.in.

In a bid to download the TSPSC Group I Prelims Admit Card 2022 you will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the official website. You can download the TSPSC Group I Prelims Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TSPSC Group I Prelims Admit Card 2022

It is noted that conduct the Group-I Prelims exam on 16th October, 2022 at all District Centers. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the prelims exam for the Group-I Services issued vide Notification No.04/2022 Dt. 26.04.2022 can check the notification available on the official website. Candidates are advised to download Hall Tickets well in advance to avoid last minute rush. Candidates will have to follow the guidelines and instructions as provided on the Hall Ticket and on the website.

You will have to provide your login credentials including TSPSC ID and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website. You can download your Admit Card after following the steps given below.



How to Download TSPSC Group I Prelims Admit Card 2022 Check Steps