TVVP Recruitment 2021 for Anaesthetist and Other Posts, Download Application Form @vvp.telangana.gov.in
TVVP Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at vvp.telangana.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021: Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Anaesthetist, Lab Technician, Theater Assistant at MCH King Koti for a period of one year. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed on or before 31 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 31 May 2021
Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Anaesthesia- 2 Posts
- Lab Technician- 2 Posts
- Theatre Assistant - 3 Posts
Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Anaesthesia- MD (Anes)/DNB/DA.
- Lab Technician- Intermediate and BMLT/DMLT
- Theatre Assistant -Candidate must have passed 8th class from a recognized Board and must have put in a minimum service of 5 years as Nursing Orderly in a hospital.
Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 34 years
Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Anaesthesia- Rs. 100,000/- Per Month
- Lab Technician- Rs. 17,000/- Per Month
- Theatre Assistant - Rs. 10,000/- Per Month
Download Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can download the application form through the official website from 27 May 2021. The last date of receiving the application is 31 May 2021 till 4 PM. Candidates are required to read all instructions before applying to the post.
