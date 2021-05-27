TVVP Recruitment 2021 for Anaesthetist and Other Posts, Download Application Form @vvp.telangana.gov.in

Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021: Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Anaesthetist, Lab Technician, Theater Assistant at MCH King Koti for a period of one year. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed on or before 31 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 May 2021

Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Anaesthesia- 2 Posts

Lab Technician- 2 Posts

Theatre Assistant - 3 Posts

Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Anaesthesia- MD (Anes)/DNB/DA.

Lab Technician- Intermediate and BMLT/DMLT

Theatre Assistant -Candidate must have passed 8th class from a recognized Board and must have put in a minimum service of 5 years as Nursing Orderly in a hospital.

Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 34 years

Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021 Salary

Anaesthesia- Rs. 100,000/- Per Month

Lab Technician- Rs. 17,000/- Per Month

Theatre Assistant - Rs. 10,000/- Per Month

Download Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can download the application form through the official website from 27 May 2021. The last date of receiving the application is 31 May 2021 till 4 PM. Candidates are required to read all instructions before applying to the post.

Latest Government Jobs:

PCMC Recruitment 2021 for 139 Senior Resident/Junior Resident Posts, Download Notification @ pcmcindia.gov.in

DSSSB Teaching & Non Teaching Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 7236 Posts

APS RK Recruitment 2021 for PGT, TGT and PRT Posts, Apply @apsrkpuram.edu.in

BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @bel-india.in for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts