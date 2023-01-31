UGC NET Exam Begins on 21st Feb 2023: Check Subject-wise Preparation Tips, Strategy, Topics

UGC NET Exam Begins on 21st Feb 2023: Download the UGC NET Preparation Tips along with the study plan for the upcoming UGC NET 2023 exam. Candidates can also check the complete subject-specific preparation strategy here.

UGC NET Preparation Tips 2023: Cracking UGC NET 2023 exam will be quite tough this year due to the increased number of applicants. With good preparation strategy and study plan, candidates can score high in UGC NET Exam. The National Testing Agency has announced that UGC NET December 2022 Exam will be held from 21st February to 10th March 2023. Candidates who wish to crack the examination should commence their preparations with UGC NET subject-wise strategy. This helps in preparing a solid base before attempting the examination. Adhering to books and syllabus prescribed by the agency also helps in maximizing the score in the UGC NET examination.

UGC NET Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates going to appear in the UGC NET 2023 examination are first advised to analyze its exam pattern. In this way, they can get an idea of the subjects that are relevant to the upcoming examination.

Note:

UGC NET 2023 examination is an online test

The nature of the questions asked will be objective

UGC NET Paper 1 is held for 100 marks and Paper 2 accounts for 200 marks

All the subjects in UGC NET Paper 1 are compulsory in nature.

UGC NET Subject Wise Preparation Tips & Topics 2023

The UGC NET paper 1 examination has a total of ten subjects. Attempting each of these subjects is compulsory in nature. However, the difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET 2023 exam is high. Hence, candidates are advised to resort to the UGC NET subject-wise strategy. This strategy helps in securing high marks in the competitive examination.

Teaching Aptitude

Teaching Aptitude is completely centered around the basics of child psychology. It usually assesses the candidate’s overall knowledge regarding the various plans and methods adopted to make the learning methodology smooth. It is a theoretical subject. Hence, candidates should adopt the process of strengthening their basic concepts.

Methods of teaching: Teacher-centered vs. learner-centered methods; Off-line vs. Online methods

Teaching concept & objectives

Learner’s characteristics for adolescent and adult learners, their differences

Factors affecting teaching include Teacher, Learner, Support material, and Institution.

Support System for teachers

Evaluation Systems including elements and evaluation type

Research Aptitude

Research Aptitude is an important subject for those attempting the UGC NET exam for JRF. This section is completely research-oriented and the questions asked assesses one’s ability to go deep down to a concept. The best way to tackle this section is by revising your own research papers and getting the excerpts of the methodology used there.

Research and its meaning, types, characteristics, and approach to research

Methods of Research like experimental, descriptive, historical, qualitative, and quantitative

Steps of Research

Thesis and Article writing: Format and Styles of referencing

Application of ICT in research

Research ethics

Reading Comprehension

Questions in the UGC NET Reading Comprehension can be easily solved by making a habit of attempting comprehension based question every day. It is also advised to brush up on the basic Grammar rules and questions are framed around it as well.

Communication

This section assesses a candidate’s understanding of effective communication channels. The questions in this section is framed around the basic communication methodology used in general pedagogy.

Communication: Meaning, types, and characteristics

Effective communication: Verbal and Non-verbal, Inter-Cultural and group, Classroom communication

Barriers to communication

Mass-Media and Society

Maths

Candidates can easily prepare Maths by indulging in everyday practice. It is better to clear the basic concepts relevant to the examination first and then practice the questions surrounding it. The level of the questions is usually moderate in the UGC NET exam.

Number series

Letter series

Codes

Relationships

General Arithmetic

Fraction, Time & Distance

Ratio & Proportion

Percentage

Profit and Loss

Interest

Logical Reasoning

The best way to deal with logical reasoning is by practising questions from the chapters every day. The candidates should devote at least 4 to 5 hours every day to Logical Reasoning. Watching Youtube videos to crack the perfect approach for questions based on Arguments is also advised.

Arguments: forms, structure, Mood and Figure, Formal and Informal, Uses of language, Connotations and denotations, and Classical.

Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning.

Analogies and Venn diagram.

Indian Logic: Means of knowledge

Data Interpretation

Questions from Data Interpretation are very tricky and difficult to handle due to the high level of analytical approach required to solve it. Typically, the questions are asked based on correlating data and analysing classified data. Hence, candidates are advised to resort to practising questions regularly.

Sources, acquisition, and classification of Data.

Quantitative and Qualitative Data.

Graphical representation.

Data and Governance

Information & Communication Technology (ICT)

This section typically has questions from the IT and computer section along with the basic terminology, latest initiatives were taken for the development of Digital infrastructure etc.

General abbreviations.

Basics of the internet, Intranet, E-mail, and Conferencing.

Digital initiatives in higher education.

ICT and Governance

Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration

This section can be easily cracked by having a knowledge of the ancient universities, their methodology of teaching etc.

Institutions of higher learning in ancient India.

Evolution of higher studies in Post-Independence India.

Oriental, Conventional and Non-conventional learning programs.

Value and environmental education.

Policies, Governance, and Administration.

The effective strategy will help you in achieving high score in UGC NET 2023 Exam. The next step is start practicing previous year papers and attempt mock tests.