UGC NET June 2023 Exam Date OUT: Will not be merged with December 2022 Cycle

UGC NET June 2023 Exam Date OUT: NTA has announced UGC NET June 2023 exam dates on its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Check the official exam dates for both December 2022 and June 2023 sessions, for Assistant Professor and JRF.

UGC NET June 2023 Exam Date OUT: The National Testing Agency has announced the UGC NET June 2023 exam dates on its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The commission was expected to merge the exam dates for December 2022 and June 2023 earlier. However, in a bid to regularize the UGC NET 2023 examination, the commission has announced that it will conduct the exams for both sessions separately.

As per the notice available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the UGC NET June 2023 exam shall be conducted from June 13 to 22, 2023 in multiple shifts. As of now, the commission has concluded the December 2022 registration process. The commission is expected to announce the UGC NET June 2023 application form in March/April 2023 (Tentative).

UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates

The United Grant Commission has notified the exam dates for UGC NET December 2022 session and June 2023 cycles. Earlier, it was rumored that the commission will club the exam dates for both cycles this year as well. However, as per the notice released by the commission, these exams will be conducted separately. Citing the Covid-19 outbreak, the commission clubbed the exam dates for both sessions from the last two years.

However, as per the notice released on the website, the UGC NET exam for December 2022 shall be conducted from 21 February 2023 to 10 March 2023. The UGC NET paper 1 and 2 will be conducted in two shifts, 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Similarly, the exam for UGC NET June 2023 session shall be held from June 13 to 22, 2023.

UGC NET Selection Process 2023

The UGC NET selection process is very simple and is based on two factors namely, eligibility criteria and exam pattern. Candidates have to qualify for each of the two factors to get a name in the final UGC NET merit list. Here in the section below, we have discussed the details surrounding the same.

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023

As per the UGC NET eligibility criteria, there is no mention of an age limit for the Assistant Professor profile. However, the upper age limit is 30 years for the Junior Research Fellow(JRF) Candidate should have completed a Master's degree in any of the subjects with at least 55% marks in aggregate. Whereas the aggregate mark for the SC/ST category is 50% marks. Ph.D. holders are also allowed to attempt the UGC NET examination only if their Master’s degree is completed by September 19, 1991.

UGC NET Exam Pattern 2023

The UGC NET Exam Pattern 2023 is shared below:

Paper Subjects Total Questions Total Marks Exam Duration I Paper I will have questions from the Teaching/ Research aptitude, Reasoning Ability, Reading Comprehension, Divergent thinking, and General Awareness 50 100 03 hours without any break. II Question in paper 2 is to be chosen by the candidate and judges the overall knowledge based on that subject. 100 200 Total 150 300 3 hours

Note:

The UGC NET examination is a computer-based test with questions from two papers, papers 1 and 2

The questions in the UGC NET June 2023 exam shall be objective type. Candidates have to choose the correct answer from the option available

The UGC NET June 2023 exam is going to be held in English and Hindi

There is no negative marking for the incorrect answer marked. However, 2 marks will be awarded for the correct answer

UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) is a popular competitive examination conducted twice every year by the National Testing Agency. This examination is conducted for candidates who wish to pursue a career as an Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow(JRF). At present, the examination is conducted for around 83 subjects.

Candidates who qualify for the UGC NET June 2023 selection process will be eligible for the e-certificates awarded by the United Grant Commission. These e-certificate comes with a validity of three years for the JRF profile. Whereas, the same is a lifetime for the profile of Assistant Professor or Lecturership. After getting the certificate, the candidates can work in any of the central or state-funded universities.