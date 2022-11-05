UGC NET Result 2022 (Declared) @ntaresults.nic.in: Check NTA Link, Cut Off, Steps to Download

National Testing Agency has declared UGC NET Result 2022 on the official website i.e. ntaresults.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download, Cut Off Marks and Other Details Below

UGC NET Result 2022: The wait is now over! Nation Testing Agency, Ministry of Education, Government of India has announced the result of UGC NET December - 2021 & June – 2022 (merged cycles). Students who have attened the University Grant Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) in the month of July, September and October can download UGC NET Result from the official website of NTA which is ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The direct NTA UGC NET Result Link is given below. Students are required to use their Application Number and Date of Birth in order to check their NTA UGC NET Marks 2022.

UGC NET Result Download Link

NTA has also published the subject-wise cut-off marks for the post of Assistant Professor and JRF & Assistant Professor for which the PDF links are provided below:

UGC NET Result Cut Off PDF 1

The subjects includes Economics, Philosophy, Psychology, Sociology, Anthropology, Education, Social Work, Defence and Strategic, Home Science, Public Administration, Music, Management, Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, Arabic, Linguistics, Chinese, Dogri, Nepali, Manipuri, Assamese, Marathi, French, Spanish, Russian, Persian, Rajsthani, German, Japnese, Adult Education, Physical Education, Arab Culture and Islamic Studies, Indian Culture, Labour Welfare, Law, Library and Information Science, Buddhist Jaina Gandhian and Peace Studies, Comparative Studies of Religion, Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre, Museology And Conservation, Archaeology, Criminology, Tribal and Regional Language Literature, Folk Literature, Comparative Literature, Sanskrit Traditional Subjects, Women Studies, Visual Arts, Geography, Social Medicine & Community Health, Forensic Science, Pali, Kashmiri, Konkani, Computer Science and Application, Electronics Science, Environmental Science, International And Area Studies, Prakrit, Huma Rights and Duties, Tourism Administration And Management, BODO, SANTALI, Yoga, Sindi, Hindu Studies, Political Science, History, Commerce, Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia and English

We have also provided the steps to download NTA UGC NET Result from the official website below:

Step 1: Enter the URL - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: You will see the result link on the homepage, click on the link 'UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) result'

Step 3: The login page will be opened on your screen (http://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/UGCNetJune-auth-2022) where you need to enter the login details

Step 4: Download NTA UGC NET Marks

Step 5: Take the print out for future use

As per the UGC policy, 6 % of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers declared NET qualified.

Qualified candidates are eligible to apply for Faculty Posts in various Colleges/Institutions of the country