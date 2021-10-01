UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 38 Vacancies of Medical Social Worker Posts @ukmssb.org

How to apply for UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 28 October 2021. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be graduate in MSW from a recognized University.

What is the last date of the online application for UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021?

The candidates can submit their applications till 28 October 2021.

What is the starting date of the online application for UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021?

The process of application has been started at ukmssb.org from 29 September 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies will be recruited for UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021?

A total of 38 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.