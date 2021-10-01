UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 38 Vacancies of Medical Social Worker Posts @ukmssb.org

UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Social Worker. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode. The process of application has been started at ukmssb.org. The candidates can submit their applications till 28 October 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 29 September 2021
- Last date of online application submission: 28 October 2021
UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Medical Social Worker - 38 Posts
UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be graduate in MSW from a recognized University.
UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 42 years
UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test.
Download UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 28 October 2021. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- UR - Rs. 300/-
- EWS - Rs. 150/-
- OBC - Rs. 300/-
- SC - Rs. 150/-
- ST - Rs. 150/-
- PWD - Rs. 150/-
