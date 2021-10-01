Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 38 Vacancies of Medical Social Worker Posts @ukmssb.org

UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at ukmssb.org for 38 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Oct 1, 2021 10:50 IST
UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021
UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021

UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Social Worker. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode. The process of application has been started at ukmssb.org. The candidates can submit their applications till 28 October 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 29 September 2021
  • Last date of online application submission: 28 October 2021

UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Medical Social Worker - 38 Posts

UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be graduate in MSW from a recognized University.

UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021  Age Limit - 21 to 42 years

UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test.

Download UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 28 October 2021. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • UR - Rs. 300/-
  • EWS - Rs. 150/-
  • OBC - Rs. 300/-
  • SC - Rs. 150/-
  • ST - Rs. 150/-
  • PWD - Rs. 150/-

Latest Government Jobs:

India Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 for 266 Posts: Download JK Postal Notification @appost.in, 10th pass can apply

UMC Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for ANM, Ward Boy, Staff Nurse and other posts

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 3366 Apprentice Posts, Download RRCER Notification @er.indianrailways.gov.in

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @ncs.gov.in for Tradesman (Skilled) Posts, No Interview

IBPS Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Various Posts, Apply Online from 1 October Onwards @ibps.in

VBSPU Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Teaching Posts, Apply Online @vbspurecruitment.in

FAQ

How to apply for UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 28 October 2021. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be graduate in MSW from a recognized University.

What is the last date of the online application for UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021?

The candidates can submit their applications till 28 October 2021.

What is the starting date of the online application for UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021?

The process of application has been started at ukmssb.org from 29 September 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies will be recruited for UKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021?

A total of 38 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.
Job Summary
NotificationUKMSSB MSW Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 38 Vacancies of Medical Social Worker Posts @ukmssb.org
Notification Date1 Oct, 2021
Last Date of Submission28 Oct, 2021
CityDehradun
StateUttarakhand
CountryIndia
Organization UKMSSB
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Administration
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next