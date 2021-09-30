UMC Recruitment 2021: Walk In for 251 ANM, Ward Boy, Staff Nurse and other posts

UMC Recruitment 2021: Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has released an advertisement for the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Ward Boy, Pharmacist, Lab Technician & Hospital Manager. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 4 October to 8 October 2021. A total of 251 vacancies will be recruited. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview - 4 to 8 October 2021
UMC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
|
Medical Officer
|
106
|
Staff Nurse
|
76
|
Word Boy
|
78
|
Lab Technician
|
06
|
Pharmacist
|
06
|
Hospital Manager
|
02
|
Total
|
274
UMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Class 10th/ ANM/ GNM/ MBBS/ Diploma/ Degree in relevant. Candidates can go through the provided link of the notification for more details.
UMC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 38 years
UMC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Interview.
Download UMC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for UMC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 4 October to 8 October 2021 at Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) along with the documents. The candidates can take a reference of the official notification for future reference.
