UMC Recruitment 2021: Walk In for 251 ANM, Ward Boy, Staff Nurse and other posts

UMC Recruitment 2021: Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has released an advertisement for the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Ward Boy, Pharmacist, Lab Technician & Hospital Manager. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 4 October to 8 October 2021. A total of 251 vacancies will be recruited. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview - 4 to 8 October 2021

UMC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer 106 Staff Nurse 76 Word Boy 78 Lab Technician 06 Pharmacist 06 Hospital Manager 02 Total 274

UMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Class 10th/ ANM/ GNM/ MBBS/ Diploma/ Degree in relevant. Candidates can go through the provided link of the notification for more details.

UMC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 38 years

UMC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Interview.

Download UMC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UMC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 4 October to 8 October 2021 at Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) along with the documents. The candidates can take a reference of the official notification for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021: Apply Online Now for 191 Vacancies @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army JAG 28th Entry 2021 Recruitment Process Started @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Apply Now for 7 Vacancies

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 Online Application Started for 500+ Vacancies, Apply Now @iocl.com

IBPS Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Various Posts, Apply Online from 1 October Onwards @ibps.in

SBI PO Notification 2021 Soon @sbi.co.in, Check Expected Date, Eligibility, Salary & Application Procedure Here