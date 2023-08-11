UKPSC Jail Warders PET Result 2023 Declared on psc.uk.gov.in, Direct Link to Download PDF, Exam Schedule

UKPSC Jail Warders PET Result 2023 : Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the Jail Warders PET Result 2023 on its official website-psc.uk.gov.in. You can download the pdf and other update here.

UKPSC Jail Warders PET Result 2023 : Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the result for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Jail Warder on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the Physical Efficiency Test round for the posts of Jail Warders conducted on April 17, 2022 onwards can download the PET result from the official website of UKPSC-https://psc.uk.gov.in.

The Commission had conducted the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/PST from April 17 to May 25, 2022 across the state. Now a list of qualified candidates in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/PST round is available on the official website. You can download the UKPSC Jail Warders PET Result 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: UKPSC Jail Warders PET Result 2023





How To Download UKPSC Jail Warders PET Result 2023?

You can download the desired result from the official website after following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the website of the UKPSC - psc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link displaying as-Jail Warders Exam 2022/Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test Result on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the required pdf in a new window.

Step 4: Download and save it for your future reference.

UKPSC Jail Warders PET Result 2023: What's Next

After the announcement of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/PST result for the Jail Warders posts, candidates will now have to appear for the written exam/document verification. As per the selection process released earlier, candidates will have to produce all the essential documents to the commission as submitted during the online application process.

UKPSC Jail Warders PET Result 2023: Written Exam Schedule

The Commission will conduct the write examination for the successful candidates on October 15, 2023 across the state. Candidates qualified in PET/DV etc round will be able to appear in the written exam round. The Commission will upload on its official website of the marks secured by the candidates in PET/PST round at the end of the selection process for the posts.

It is noted that UKPSC is set to fill the 238 jobs of Jail Warder across the state. Selection for the post is based on written exam and Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Tests.