UKSSSC LT Answer Key 2021 Out @sssc.uk.gov.in, Submit Assistant Teacher Answer Objection From Tomorrow

UKSSSC LT Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can also download UKSSSC LT Teacher Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

Candidates also submit objection, if any, against any answer through online mode only on uksssconlineobjection.in. The objections can be raised from 12 August to 17 August 2021.

How to Download UKSSSC LT Teacher Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website - sssc.uk.gov.in At the left corner of the page, you will find a link ‘ANSWER KEY FOR ALL EXAM AND ONLINE OBJECTION’. Click on this link A new pager will open where you are required to click on ‘पद नाम-सहायक अध्यापक(एल०टी०) पद कोड-481/2020 की लिखित प्रतियोगी परीक्षा(Date-08/08/2021) की उत्तरकुंजियों हेतु क्लिक करें’ Download UKSSSC LT Answer Key PDF 2021 Check your answer in the PDF

UKSSSC LT Teacher Exam was conducted on 08 August 2021 in two shifts for various subjects including General, Hindi, English, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Maths, Science, Home Science, Commerce, Art, Physical Education, Sanskrit and Music.