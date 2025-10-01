RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF Here

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 1, 2025, 11:47 IST

UP Board Class 9 English: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the Class 9 Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. Students can now download the PDF syllabus for all core subjects. This article provides comprehensive details for the UP Board English syllabus and the updated exam pattern for the upcoming UP Board High School examinations.

UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially published the latest syllabus for Class 9 English for the academic session 2025-26 on its official website. This comprehensive curriculum is designed to build a strong foundation in the English language, focusing on developing students' linguistic competence and communication skills.

To provide students a comprehensive grasp of the language, the syllabus is thoughtfully organized around three main areas: English grammar, English poetry, and English prose. Students who work with this curriculum will improve their reading, writing, and comprehension skills in addition to tracking the development of English literature. To fully prepare for the impending tests and achieve academic success, we strongly advise students to read through this comprehensive guide and make use of the materials offered, such as the free syllabus PDF download.

UP Board 9th English Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights

Board

UPMSP

Class

9

Exam Name

UP Board Class 9 Exam

Subject

English

Academic Year

2025-26

Exam Mode

Offline, Pen and Paper Mode

Official Website

upmsp.edu.in

CHECK: UP Board Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-26

There will be one question paper of 70 marks. Internal Assessment will be for 30 marks. Check the below table to get the detailed UP Board 9th English Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26:

Reading 10 marks 

1. One short unseen passage followed by three MCQs. 3x1=3 

2. One unseen passage followed by three very short answer type questions. 3x2=6 

    And one vocabulary based question 1

Writing Skills 10 marks 

3. Letter (formal/informal)/Application . 4 

4. Descriptive paragraph/Report/ Article (based on given verbal/figurative input)in about 80- 100 words. 6

Grammar 15 marks 

5. Five MCQs based on parts of speech, tenses, articles, reordering of sentences, spellings. 5x1=5 

6. Three very short answer type questions based on narration, voice, punctuation. 3x2=6 

7. Translation of a short passage from Hindi to English. 4

Literature 35 marks

Beehive (23 marks) 

Prose (15 marks

8. Two MCQs based on the given extract. 2x1=2 

9. Three MCQs based on lessons. 3x1=3 

10. Two short answer type questions in about 30-40 words each. 2x3=6 

11. One long answer type question in about 60 words. 4 

Poetry (08 marks) 

12. Two MCQs based on the given extract. 2x1=2 

13. One short answer type question based on poetry lessons in about 30-40 words . 3 

or 

Four lines from any poem prescribed in the syllabus 

14. Central idea of the given poem. 3 

Moments (12 marks) 

15. Five MCQs based on prescribed lessons. 5x1=5 

16. One short answer type question in about 30-40 words. 3  

17. One long answer type question in about 60 words. 4

UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-26

UP Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-26: Prescribed Books

Prescribed books and Lessons 

Beehive (Text Book) 

Prose:

1. The Fun They Had – Isaac Asimov 

2. The Sound of Music 

I. Evelyn Glennine – Deborah Cowley 

II. Bismillah Khan 

3. The Little Girl – Katherine Mansfield 

4. A Truly Beautiful Mind 

5. The Snake and the Mirror - Vaikom Muhammad Basheer 

6. My Childhood – A.P.J. Abdul Kalam 

7. Reach for the Top 

(I) Santosh Yadav 

(II) Maria Sharapova 

8. Kathmandu – Vikram Seth 

9. If I were you – Douglas James

Poetry:

1. The Road Not Taken – Robert Frost 

2. Wind – Subramania Bharati 

3. Rain on the Roof – Coates Kinney 

4. The Lake Isle of Innisfree – William Butler Yeats 

5. A Legend of the Northland – Phoebe Cary 

6. No Men Are Foreign – James Kirkup 

7. On Killing a Tree – Gieve Patel 

8. A Slumber Did My Spirit Seal – William Wordsworth 

Also Check:

UP Board Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26

