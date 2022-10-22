UP Metro Recruitment 2022 for 142 JE, AE, Office Assistant and Account Assistant

UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) is hiring 142 Assistant Manager (AM), Junior Engineer (JE), Account Assistant (AA) and Officer Assistant (OA).

UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) also known as Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (LMRC is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Manager (AM), Junior Engineer (JE), Account Assistant (AA) and Officer Assistant (OA). The online registration will start on 01 November 2022 and will end on 30 November 2022.

Important Dates::

Events Important Dates UP Metro Notification Date 01 November 202 UP Metro Application Starting Date 01 November 202 UP Metro Application Last Date 30 November 202 UP Metro Admit Card Date 15 December 2022 UP Metro Exam Date 02 and 03 January 2022

UP Metro Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Civil) - 16

Assistant Manager (Electrical) - 08

Assistant Manager (S&T) - 05

Assistant Manager (Account) - 01

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 43

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 49

Junior Engineer (S&T) - 17

Account Assistant - 02

Office Assistant HR - 01

UP Metro Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager/ (Civil) - B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for Unreserved, EWS& OBC vacancies and with minimum of 50% marks for applying for candidates for reserved vacancies of SC only.

Assistant Manager/ (Electrical) - B.E/B.Tech in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for applying for candidates for Unreserved, EWS & OBC vacancies.

Assistant Manager/ (S&T) - B.E/B.Tech in Electronics/Electronics & Communication or Equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for applying for candidates for Unreserved& EWS vacancies.

Assistant Manager/ (Accounts) - CA from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICWA (i.e. CMA) from The Institute of Cost Accountants of India. No minimum Percentage of marks is required.

Jr Engineer/(Civil) - Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for UR, EWS & OBC vacancies & with minimum of 50%for applying for candidates for marks for SC/ST candidates for reserved vacancies only.

Jr Engineer/ (Electrical) - Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for UR, EWS& OBC vacancies and with minimum of 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC/ST only.

Jr Engineer/(S&T) - Three years Diploma in Electronics/Electronics & Communication or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for UR, EWS& OBC vacancies and with a minimum of 50% marks for applying for candidates for reserved vacancies of SC only.

Account Assistant - B.Com (Three year course) from a Govt. Recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for reserved vacancies of OBC categories and with minimum of 50% marks for applying for candidates for reserved vacancies of ST only

Office Assistant (HR) - Three/Four years Graduation in any discipline from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks.

UP Metro Age Limit :

21 to 28 years

UP Metro Salary:

Jr Engineer - Rs. 33,000- 67,300

Account Assistant and Office Assistant (HR) - Rs. 25,000- 51,000

Selection Process for UP Metro Recruitment 2022

Assistant Manager - Selection will be done on the basis of a two-stage process –A written Test, followed by document verification & Medical examination in the Executive( Technical) category.

For the post of Assistant Manager/Accounts - The selection methodology will comprise two-stage process –Written Test followed by Document verification & Medical examination in the Executive (Non-Technical) category.

For the post of Jr. Engineer - The selection methodology will comprise a two-stage process – A written Test followed by Document verification & Medical examination in Aye-Three (A-3) category.

For the post of Account Assistant and Office Assistant (HR) - The selection methodology will comprise two-stage process – A written Test followed by Document verification & Medical examination.

How to apply for UP Metro Recruitment 2022 ?