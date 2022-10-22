UP Metro Recruitment 2022 for 142 JE, AE, Office Assistant and Account Assistant

UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) also known as Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (LMRC is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Manager (AM), Junior Engineer (JE), Account Assistant (AA) and Officer Assistant (OA). The online registration will start on 01 November 2022 and will end on 30 November 2022.
Important Dates::
|Events
|Important Dates
|UP Metro Notification Date
|01 November 202
|UP Metro Application Starting Date
|01 November 202
|UP Metro Application Last Date
|30 November 202
|UP Metro Admit Card Date
|15 December 2022
|UP Metro Exam Date
|02 and 03 January 2022
UP Metro Vacancy Details
- Assistant Manager (Civil) - 16
- Assistant Manager (Electrical) - 08
- Assistant Manager (S&T) - 05
- Assistant Manager (Account) - 01
- Junior Engineer (Civil) - 43
- Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 49
- Junior Engineer (S&T) - 17
- Account Assistant - 02
- Office Assistant HR - 01
UP Metro Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Manager/ (Civil) - B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for Unreserved, EWS& OBC vacancies and with minimum of 50% marks for applying for candidates for reserved vacancies of SC only.
- Assistant Manager/ (Electrical) - B.E/B.Tech in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for applying for candidates for Unreserved, EWS & OBC vacancies.
- Assistant Manager/ (S&T) - B.E/B.Tech in Electronics/Electronics & Communication or Equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for applying for candidates for Unreserved& EWS vacancies.
- Assistant Manager/ (Accounts) - CA from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICWA (i.e. CMA) from The Institute of Cost Accountants of India. No minimum Percentage of marks is required.
- Jr Engineer/(Civil) - Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for UR, EWS & OBC vacancies & with minimum of 50%for applying for candidates for marks for SC/ST candidates for reserved vacancies only.
- Jr Engineer/ (Electrical) - Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for UR, EWS& OBC vacancies and with minimum of 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC/ST only.
- Jr Engineer/(S&T) - Three years Diploma in Electronics/Electronics & Communication or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for UR, EWS& OBC vacancies and with a minimum of 50% marks for applying for candidates for reserved vacancies of SC only.
- Account Assistant - B.Com (Three year course) from a Govt. Recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for reserved vacancies of OBC categories and with minimum of 50% marks for applying for candidates for reserved vacancies of ST only
- Office Assistant (HR) - Three/Four years Graduation in any discipline from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks.
UP Metro Age Limit :
21 to 28 years
UP Metro Salary:
- Jr Engineer - Rs. 33,000- 67,300
- Account Assistant and Office Assistant (HR) - Rs. 25,000- 51,000
Selection Process for UP Metro Recruitment 2022
- Assistant Manager - Selection will be done on the basis of a two-stage process –A written Test, followed by document verification & Medical examination in the Executive( Technical) category.
- For the post of Assistant Manager/Accounts - The selection methodology will comprise two-stage process –Written Test followed by Document verification & Medical examination in the Executive (Non-Technical) category.
- For the post of Jr. Engineer - The selection methodology will comprise a two-stage process – A written Test followed by Document verification & Medical examination in Aye-Three (A-3) category.
- For the post of Account Assistant and Office Assistant (HR) - The selection methodology will comprise two-stage process – A written Test followed by Document verification & Medical examination.
How to apply for UP Metro Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the UPMRC’s website www.upmetrorail.com and click on the link “Careers Recruitment 2022”
- Now, click on the application form
- Fill in all the details related to age, personal details, educational qualification etc.
- Upload scanned copy of passport size color photo, signature scan copy.
- Submit Your Application
-