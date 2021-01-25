UP Vidhan Sabha Answer Key 2021 Out @uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in, Submit UP Legislative Answer Key Objection before 27 Jan

UP Vidhan Sabha Answer Key 2021: UP Vidhan Sabha has uploaded the answer key of preliminary written test for various posts under category under Group B & Group C. Candidates can download UP Legislative Answer Key from the official website - uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.

UP Vidhan Sabha Answer Key Links are also given below. The candidates can download UP Legislative Assembly Answer Keys of All 24 Sets of First and Second Shift through the links below:

UP Vidhan Sabha Answer Key Download Link

Candidates having objection, if any, against any answer can submit their objection through online mode on or before 27 January 2021 using their Exam Roll Number, Mobile Number and Email ID on UP Vidhan Sabha website or directly through the link below:

UP Vidhan Sabha Answer Key Objection Link

UP Vidhan Sabha Answer Key Notice

How to Download UP Vidhan Sabha Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website - uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in Click on the link 'उत्तर प्रदेश विधान सभा सचिवालय के अंतर्गत रिक्त पदों पर चयन हेतु ऑनलाइन आवेदन- 2020' , given on the homepage It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on - ‘ उत्तर कुंजी से सम्बन्धित अभ्यर्थियों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण सूचना:- उत्तर प्रदेश विधान सभा सचिवालयय पदों के भर्ती हेतु आयोजित परीक्षा की उत्तर कुंजी लिए यहाँ क्लिक करें।' Click on your set number under the shift.meeting you have appeared You can also submit objection, if any, by clicking on the link 'Click here to raise your objection' , given at the botton It will redirect to a new page where you need to enter your details, select Shift, Question Paper Set No, Question No and write remarks Click on ‘Submit’ Button

UP Vidhan Sabha Result shall be released after analyzing all the received objections. Candidates who would qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam.

UP Vidhan Sabha Prelims Exam for the post of Editor, Counter Report, Scrutiny Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Admin, Research & Reference Assistant, Indexer & Security Assistant (Male) was conducted on 24 January 2021 in two shifts.