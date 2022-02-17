UPPCL Admit Card 2022 Released for Assistant Accountant & Assistant Review Officer Posts, Download Link Here

UPPCL Assistant Accountant & Assistant Review Officer Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Check exam date, admit card download link and other details here.

UPPCL Admit Card 2022 Download: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Assistant Accountant & Assistant Review Officer on its website. Candidates who applied for UPPCL Assistant Accountant & Assistant Review Officer Exam against the advertisement number 05 & 06/VSA/2021/ARO can download their admit cards through the official website of UPPCL.i.e. upenergy.in.

UPPCL Assistant Accountant & Assistant Review Officer Exam is scheduled to be held from 22 to 25 February 2022 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website by using their registration number, date of birth and other details. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download their admit cards.

How to Download UPPCL Assistant Accountant & Assistant Review Officer Admit Card?

Visit the official website of UPPCL.i.e. upenergy.in. Click on the Vacancy/Reesult section. Click on the relevant link that reads 'DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT REVIEW OFFICER" AGAINST ADVT. No. 05/VSA/2021/ARO or DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT" AGAINST ADVT. No. 06/VSA/2021/AA'. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter your User Id, Password, captcha and click on the submit button. Then, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen. Download UPPCL Assistant Accountant & Assistant Review Officer Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download UPPCL Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2022

Download UPPCL Assistant Review Officer Admit Card 2022

