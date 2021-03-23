UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card OUT @uppsc.up.nic.in: Download Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Interview Call Letter Here

UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts through Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) exam 2020 & Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam 2020. Candidates who have qualified in the UPPSC PCS 2020 written test can appear for an interview on the scheduled date and time.

UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card Download Link is available on the official website. The candidates can download their admit card by using id, date of birth, application number and other details on the login page. The UPPSC PCS 2020 Admit Card can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

As per the latest notice, the commission has decided to conduct the interview round from 1 to 8 April 2021 in two sessions. i.e. Morning (9 AM) and Afternoon (1 PM). The commission had announced the mains result on 22 March 2021. In which, 845 candidates had qualified for the interview round.

How to Download UPPSC PCS 2021 Interview Admit Card?

Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on the UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card flashing on the homepage. Enter the application number/registration number, dob, captcha and click on the homepage. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card

Check Roll Number Wise List for Interview Round

The candidates appearing in the interview round are advised to bring all essential documents on the scheduled date. The exact date, time of the interview can be checked by clicking on the above link.

This drive is being done to recruit 200 vacancies through Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) exam 2020 & Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam 2020.