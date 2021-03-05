UPPSC RO/ARO 2021 Notification Out: Apply Online for 337 Vacancies @uppsc.up.nic.in: Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Selection Process Here

UPPSC RO/ARO 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the notification for recruitment to the post of Review Officer (RO)/Samiksha Adhikari and Assistant Review Officer (ARO)/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari. Eligible and interested candidates can r UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2021 from 05 March to 05 April 2021 on UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in

A total of 337 vacancies are available of which 228 vacancies will be filled through RO/ARO General Recruitment and 109 vacancies through RO/ARO Special Recruitment.

Candidates seeking to apply for UPPSC RO ARO 2021 should be a graduate in relevant field and age should be between 18 years and 40 years. The selection for the posts will be done through UPPSC ARO RO Exam 2021 (Prelims and Mains). Candidates can check more details on exam such as educational qualification, salary, exam pattern, selection process, vacancy-break up below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 05 March 2021

Last Date for Submitting Exam Fee in Bank - 01 April 2021

Last Date of Application - 05 April 2021

UPPSC RO/ARO Vacancy Details

RO/ARO General Recruitment - 228 Posts

RO/ARO Special Recruitment - 109 Posts

Name of the Post Department RO U.P. Secretariat RO UPPSC RO Board of Revenue, U.P RO Office of Chief Election Officer, U.P. RO Account U.P. Secretariat RO Hindi U.P. Secretariat RO Urdu U.P. Secretariat ARO Account U.P. Secretariat ARO Account UPPSC ARO U.P. Secretariat ARO Board of Revenue, U.P. ARO Office of Chief Election Officer, U.P ARO UPPSC

UPPSC RO ARO Salary:

Rs. 44900-142400

UPPSC RO/ARO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

RO and ARO Accounts, U.P. Secretariat - Bachelor's degree in commerce with Accountancy from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. 'O' Level certificate in Computer Application from an Institute recognized by the Government. Knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script

RO Hindi, U.P. Secretariat - Bachelor's degree with Hindi Literature or Sanskrit Literature as one of the Subjects from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.

RO Urdu, U.P. Secretariat - Bachelor's degree with Arabic Literature or Persian Literature or Urdu Literature as one of the subjects from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto. Provided that requirement of having taken urdu Literature or Persian Literature orArabic Literature shall

not be necessary in case of a candidate who has passed theAdib-e-Kamil Examination of Jamia Urdu-Aligarh.

ARO Accounts, UPSC - B.Com

ARO, U.P.Secretariat/ Samiksha /Board of Adhikari Revenue, U.P./ Office ofChief Election Officer, U.P. - Bachelor's degree in commerce with Accountancy from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. 'O' Level certificate in Computer Application from an Institute recognized by the Government. Knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script

ARO UPPSC - B.Com and a minimum speed of twenty five words per minute in Hindi typewriting. Diploma in Computer Science from any recognized Institute/University or "O" Level certificate awarded by the DOEACC Society

Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

Selection Process for UPPSC RO/ARO 2021

The selection will be done on the basis of UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam 2021 and UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam 2021.

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam Pattern



There will be objective type questions. There will be two papers in this exam as follow:.

Subject No of Question Total Marks Time

General Studies (Paper I) 140 140 2 hours General Hindi (Paper II) 60 60 1 hour Total 200 200 3 hours

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Pattern:

Subject No of Question Marks Time Duration General Studies 120 120 2 hours General Hindi and Drafting (Part – 1 (Conventional)) 100 100 2 and 1/2 hours General Hindi and Drafting (Part-2 General Vocabulary (Objective Type)) 60 60 1/2 hour Hindi Essay 120 120 3 hours

There will be a Negative Marking of one third (0.33) Marks for each wrong answer in both exams.



How to Apply for UPPSC RO ARO 2021

The candidates can apply online on official website from 05 March to 05 April 2021.

UPPSC RO ARO Notification Download

UPPSC RO ARO Online Application Link

Exam Fee: