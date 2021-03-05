UPPSC RO/ARO 2021 Notification Out: Apply Online for 337 Vacancies @uppsc.up.nic.in: Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Selection Process Here
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the notification for recruitment to the post of Review Officer (RO)/Samiksha Adhikari and Assistant Review Officer (ARO)/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari. Check educational qualification, salary, exam pattern, selection process, vacancy-break up below:
UPPSC RO/ARO 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the notification for recruitment to the post of Review Officer (RO)/Samiksha Adhikari and Assistant Review Officer (ARO)/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari. Eligible and interested candidates can r UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2021 from 05 March to 05 April 2021 on UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in
A total of 337 vacancies are available of which 228 vacancies will be filled through RO/ARO General Recruitment and 109 vacancies through RO/ARO Special Recruitment.
Candidates seeking to apply for UPPSC RO ARO 2021 should be a graduate in relevant field and age should be between 18 years and 40 years. The selection for the posts will be done through UPPSC ARO RO Exam 2021 (Prelims and Mains). Candidates can check more details on exam such as educational qualification, salary, exam pattern, selection process, vacancy-break up below:
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 05 March 2021
- Last Date for Submitting Exam Fee in Bank - 01 April 2021
- Last Date of Application - 05 April 2021
UPPSC RO/ARO Vacancy Details
- RO/ARO General Recruitment - 228 Posts
- RO/ARO Special Recruitment - 109 Posts
|Name of the Post
|Department
|RO
|U.P. Secretariat
|RO
|UPPSC
|RO
|Board of Revenue, U.P
|RO
|Office of Chief Election Officer, U.P.
|RO Account
|U.P. Secretariat
|RO Hindi
|U.P. Secretariat
|RO Urdu
|U.P. Secretariat
|ARO Account
|U.P. Secretariat
|ARO Account
|UPPSC
|ARO
|U.P. Secretariat
|ARO
|Board of Revenue, U.P.
|ARO
|Office of Chief Election Officer, U.P
|ARO
|UPPSC
UPPSC RO ARO Salary:
Rs. 44900-142400
UPPSC RO/ARO Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
RO and ARO Accounts, U.P. Secretariat - Bachelor's degree in commerce with Accountancy from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. 'O' Level certificate in Computer Application from an Institute recognized by the Government. Knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script
RO Hindi, U.P. Secretariat - Bachelor's degree with Hindi Literature or Sanskrit Literature as one of the Subjects from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.
RO Urdu, U.P. Secretariat - Bachelor's degree with Arabic Literature or Persian Literature or Urdu Literature as one of the subjects from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto. Provided that requirement of having taken urdu Literature or Persian Literature orArabic Literature shall
not be necessary in case of a candidate who has passed theAdib-e-Kamil Examination of Jamia Urdu-Aligarh.
ARO Accounts, UPSC - B.Com
ARO, U.P.Secretariat/ Samiksha /Board of Adhikari Revenue, U.P./ Office ofChief Election Officer, U.P. - Bachelor's degree in commerce with Accountancy from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. 'O' Level certificate in Computer Application from an Institute recognized by the Government. Knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script
ARO UPPSC - B.Com and a minimum speed of twenty five words per minute in Hindi typewriting. Diploma in Computer Science from any recognized Institute/University or "O" Level certificate awarded by the DOEACC Society
Age Limit:
21 to 40 years
Selection Process for UPPSC RO/ARO 2021
The selection will be done on the basis of UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam 2021 and UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam 2021.
UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam Pattern
There will be objective type questions. There will be two papers in this exam as follow:.
|
Subject
|
No of Question
|
Total Marks
|
Time
|
General Studies (Paper I)
|
140
|
140
|
2 hours
|
General Hindi (Paper II)
|
60
|
60
|
1 hour
|
Total
|200
|200
|
3 hours
UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Pattern:
|
Subject
|
No of Question
|
Marks
|
Time Duration
|
General Studies
|
120
|
120
|
2 hours
|
General Hindi and Drafting (Part – 1 (Conventional))
|
100
|
100
|
2 and 1/2 hours
|
General Hindi and Drafting (Part-2 General Vocabulary (Objective Type))
|60
|
60
|
1/2 hour
|
Hindi Essay
|120
|
120
|
3 hours
There will be a Negative Marking of one third (0.33) Marks for each wrong answer in both exams.
How to Apply for UPPSC RO ARO 2021
The candidates can apply online on official website from 05 March to 05 April 2021.
UPPSC RO ARO Notification Download
UPPSC RO ARO Online Application Link
Exam Fee:
- General / OBC : 125/-
- SC / ST : 65/-
- PH and Ex: 25/-