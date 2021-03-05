JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

UPPSC RO/ARO 2021 Notification Out: Apply Online for 337 Vacancies @uppsc.up.nic.in: Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Selection Process Here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the notification for recruitment to the post of Review Officer (RO)/Samiksha Adhikari and Assistant Review Officer (ARO)/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari.  Check educational qualification, salary, exam pattern, selection process, vacancy-break up below:

Created On: Mar 5, 2021 18:04 IST
UPPSC RO/ARO 2021
UPPSC RO/ARO 2021

UPPSC RO/ARO 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the notification for recruitment to the post of Review Officer (RO)/Samiksha Adhikari and Assistant Review Officer (ARO)/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari. Eligible and interested candidates can r UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2021 from 05 March to 05 April 2021  on UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in

A total of 337 vacancies are available of which 228 vacancies will be filled through RO/ARO General Recruitment and 109 vacancies through RO/ARO Special Recruitment.

Candidates seeking to apply for UPPSC RO ARO 2021 should be a graduate in relevant field and age should be between 18 years and 40 years. The selection for the posts will be done through UPPSC ARO RO Exam 2021 (Prelims and Mains). Candidates can check more details on exam such as educational qualification, salary, exam pattern, selection process, vacancy-break up below:

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 05 March 2021
  • Last Date for Submitting Exam Fee in Bank - 01 April 2021
  • Last Date of Application - 05 April 2021

UPPSC RO/ARO Vacancy Details

  • RO/ARO General Recruitment - 228 Posts
  • RO/ARO Special Recruitment - 109 Posts
Name of the Post Department
RO U.P. Secretariat
RO UPPSC
RO  Board of Revenue, U.P
RO Office of Chief Election Officer, U.P.
RO Account  U.P. Secretariat
RO Hindi  U.P. Secretariat
RO Urdu  U.P. Secretariat
ARO Account  U.P. Secretariat
ARO Account UPPSC
ARO  U.P. Secretariat
ARO  Board of Revenue, U.P.
ARO Office of Chief Election Officer, U.P
ARO UPPSC

UPPSC RO ARO Salary:

Rs. 44900-142400

UPPSC RO/ARO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

RO and ARO Accounts,  U.P. Secretariat - Bachelor's degree in commerce with Accountancy from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. 'O' Level certificate in Computer Application from an Institute recognized by the Government. Knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script

RO Hindi,  U.P. Secretariat - Bachelor's degree with Hindi Literature or Sanskrit Literature as one of the Subjects from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.

RO Urdu,  U.P. Secretariat - Bachelor's degree with Arabic Literature or Persian Literature or Urdu Literature as one of the subjects from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto. Provided that requirement of having taken urdu Literature or Persian Literature orArabic Literature shall
not be necessary in case of a candidate who has passed theAdib-e-Kamil Examination of Jamia Urdu-Aligarh.

ARO Accounts, UPSC - B.Com

ARO, U.P.Secretariat/ Samiksha /Board of Adhikari Revenue, U.P./ Office ofChief Election Officer, U.P. - Bachelor's degree in commerce with Accountancy from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. 'O' Level certificate in Computer Application from an Institute recognized by the Government. Knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script

ARO UPPSC - B.Com and a minimum speed of twenty five words per minute in Hindi typewriting. Diploma in Computer Science from any recognized Institute/University or "O" Level certificate awarded by the DOEACC Society

 Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

Selection Process for UPPSC RO/ARO 2021

The selection will be done on the basis of UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam 2021 and UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam 2021.

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam Pattern

There will be objective type questions. There will be two papers in this exam as follow:.

Subject

No of Question

Total Marks

Time

General Studies (Paper I)

140

140

2 hours

General Hindi (Paper II)

60

60

1 hour

Total

 200 200

3 hours

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Pattern:

Subject

No of Question

 Marks

Time Duration

General Studies

120

120

2 hours

General Hindi and Drafting (Part – 1 (Conventional))

100

100

2 and 1/2 hours

General Hindi and Drafting (Part-2 General Vocabulary (Objective Type))

 60

60

1/2 hour

Hindi Essay

 120

120

3 hours

There will be a Negative Marking of one third (0.33) Marks for each wrong answer in both exams.

How to Apply for UPPSC RO ARO 2021

The candidates can apply online on official website from 05 March to 05 April 2021.

UPPSC RO ARO Notification Download

UPPSC RO ARO Online Application Link

Exam Fee:

  • General / OBC : 125/-
  • SC / ST : 65/-
  • PH and Ex: 25/-

FAQ

What is UPPSC RO Salary >

Rs. 44900-142400

What is the age limit for UPPSC Samiksha Adhikari ?

18 to 40 Years

What is the last date for UPPSC RO Registration ?

01 April 2021

What is the starting date of UPPSC RO ARO Application ?

5 March 2021
Job Summary
NotificationUPPSC RO/ARO 2021 Recruitment Notification Out: Apply Online for 337 Vacancies @uppsc.up.nic.in: Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Selection Process Here
Last Date of SubmissionApr 4, 2021
CityLucknow
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Accounting/Audit
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next