UPRVUNL Answer Key 2021 for TG2, ARO and AE Released @uprvunl.org, Submit Objection

UPRVUNL Answer Ke for various posts have been released by Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) on its uprvunl.org. Check Details Here

UPRVUNL Answer Key 2021 Download: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has uploaded the answer key for the exam held on 14, 15, 17, 18 and 19 July for the post of Technician Grade 2, Assistant Review Officer and Assistant Engineer. Candidates can download UPRVUNL TGT Answer Key and Other from the official website of UPRVUNL -uprvunl.org. However, UPRVUNL Answer Key Link is given below.

The candidates can also submit objection against answer key through online mode on official website or through the link below. The last date for submitting objection is 26 July 2021.

UPRVUNL Answer Key 2021

The candidates can check their probable result through their answer key.

How to Download UPRVUNL Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of UPRVUNL - uprvunl.org Click on the link “Click here to raise objection for CBT conducted on 14.07.2021 , 15.07.2021, 17.07.2021, 18.07.2021, 19.07.2021 for the posts of Technician -II (Electrician), Assistant Review Officer, Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E & M Cadre (Electronics and Instrumentation) in UPRVUNL against Advt. No. U-37/UPRVUSA/2019Objection Link will be LIVE till 26 th July 2021 (11:55 PM)”. A new page will open where you need to enter your 'User ID' AND Password' Click on 'Login' Button Download UPRVUNL Answer Key

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) is being done to fill 353 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer Trainee, Accounts Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist and Technician Posts.

Earlier, the answer key of the computer based exam for the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Civil, Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E & M Cadre (Electrical), Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E & M Cadre (Mechanical) and Staff Nurse were uploaded by UPRVUNL. The exam for the post of AE and Staff Nurse was conducted on 04 July and 05 July 2021.