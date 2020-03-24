UPSC CDS 1 Result 2020 OTA/IMA/INA out @upsc.gov.in: Download PDF & Get SSB Interview Dates

UPSC CDS Result 2020 released at upsc.gov.in by the Union Public Service Commission for the recruitment of 418 officers for Combined Defence Services (CDS) - OTA/IMA/INA/AFA courses. A total of 7081 candidates have been declared passed in the UPSC CDS 1 2020 Results. Qualified candidates will now be called for the SSB Interview to seek admission for courses carried out by Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Officers Training Academy, and Air Force Academy. In this article, we have shared the direct link on which candidates can check their UPSC CDS Result 2020 and PDF Download the full list of qualified candidates along with their Roll Numbers and Names. So, download CDS Result PDF now and if your name appears in the list and register for the SSB Interview without any delay.

PDF Download UPSC CDS Result 2020 for OTA/INA/IMA/AFA - Direct Link

The Roll Numbers of the candidates mentioned in the UPSC CDS Result PDF does not imply final selection of the candidates for the Combined Defence Services Recruitment. These candidates are now required to appear for the SSB Interview 2020 and submit with their original certificates within two weeks after the SSB interview. Below we have shared the address where these certificates need to be sent by the candidates along with the last date of submissions. Have a look:

CDS Courses Last Date of Submitting Certificates Address IMA 1st January 2021 IHQ of MoD (Army), CDSE Entry, West Block-III, RK Puram New Delhi-110066 INA 1st January 2021 Naval HQ “DMPR” (OI & R Section), Room 204, ‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhawan, New Delhi-110011 AFA 13th November 2020 PO3(A)/Air Headquarters, ‘J’ Block, Room No. 17, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg New Delhi-110106 SSC 1st April 2021 IHQ of MoD (Army), Rtg ‘A’, CDSE Entry, West Block-III, RK Puram, New Delhi-110066

Note: Candidates should not send the certificates to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC CDS Cut Off 2020 Expected for OTA/IMA/INA/AFA

Have a look at the expected cut off marks for the CDS Courses:

Courses UPSC CDS Expected Cut off IMA 125-128 INA 118-120 AFA 140-142 OTA - Male 95-98 OTA - Female 95-98

UPSC CDS SSB Interview 2020: Dates & Registration Details

The UPSC CDS SSB Interview 2020 will be conducted by the Service Selection Board, Union Ministry of Defence. In order to appear for the SSB Interview, qualified candidates need to register at @ joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the declaration of UPSC CDS Results, that is by 6th April 2020. After receiving the applications for the interview, the candidates will be send an E-Mail regarding the SSB Interview Date, Exam Centre and other details. Candidates who are able to clear the SSB Interview round, will be recruited for the following courses:

Indian Military Academy Dehradun 150th Course - January 2021 Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala Course commencing in January 2021 Air Force Academy Hyderabad Pre-Flying Training Course (209 F(P)) - January 2021 Officers Training Academy Chennai 113th SSC Course (for Men) - April 2021 Officers Training Academy Chennai 27th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course - April 2021

Let's have a look at frequently asked questions on UPSC CDS 2020 Exam:

What is UPSC CDS SSB Interview Date 2020?

The UPSC CDS SSB Interview Dates will be mailed to the candidates on their registered e-mail ID.

When will UPSC release CDS Marksheet 2020?

The UPSC will release the marksheet of candidates who have failed to qualify the CDS 2020 Exam at upsc.gov.in after the declaration of final results.

How to register for CDS SSB Interview 2020?

Candidate can register for the UPSC CDS SSB Interview now at joinindianarmy.nic.in till 6th April 2020.