UPSC Chemistry Books: Best IAS Mains Optional Books

UPSC Chemistry Books: Class 11 to 12 NCERT, Wiley's J.D. Lee Concise Inorganic Chemistry by Sudarsan Guha are some of the best recommended books for UPSC preparation of IAS Mains Optional. Check here the best books for paper 1 and paper 2

UPSC Chemistry Books will help aspirants prepare well for the UPSC main exam preparation. Chemistry is a scoring optional subject if candidates gain conceptual clarity in it. Thus, choosing UPSC Chemistry optional books is recommended to score well in the exam. Many Chemistry books for UPSC are available, so they must make an informed decision as it would directly affect their preparation.

They should ensure that the books cover the entire UPSC Chemistry optional syllabus to focus only on exam-relevant topics. Hence, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the top UPSC Chemistry Books to ease the preparation.

In this blog, we have discussed the list of the best UPSC Chemistry Books for the candidates who will appear in the upcoming civil service mains exam.

Best Chemistry Books for UPSC

The Chemistry Books for UPSC will help aspirants learn the fundamentals chapters and core units. The UPSC Chemistry Optional Syllabus PDF is divided into two papers i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 focuses on physical chemistry and inorganic chemistry, whereas Paper 2 emphasizes organic chemistry.

Aspirants must choose only those Chemistry books for the UPSC exam that are sufficient to cover all the aspects of the UPSC Chemistry Optional syllabus. But, choosing the best Chemistry book for UPSC can be a daunting task. So, we have compiled the best UPSC Chemistry Books to help IAS aspirants in the right direction.

The UPSC Chemistry Paper 1 syllabus covers chapters like Atomic Structure, Chemical bonding, Solid state, Phase equilibria and solutions, The gaseous state and Transport Phenomenon, Thermodynamics, Liquid State, etc. On the contrary, the UPSC Chemistry Paper II Syllabus focuses on topics like Delocalised covalent bonding, Reaction mechanisms, Pericyclic reactions, Preparation and Properties of Polymers, Synthetic Uses of Reagents, Photochemistry, Spectroscopy, etc. Check the best UPSC Chemistry books for the preparation shared below.

A guide to mechanism in organic chemistry by Peter Sykes

Advance physical chemistry by Gurdeep Raj

Wiley's J.D. Lee Concise Inorganic Chemistry by Sudarsan Guha

A textbook of environmental chemistry and pollution by S.S. Dara.

A textbook of organic chemistry by Bahl & Ba

A textbook of physical chemistry (Vol. IV) by K.L. Kapoor

Organic Chemistry Reactions and Reagents by O.P. Agarwal

Extradition of metals, Principle of inorganic chemistry by Puri, Sharma, Jauhar.

Principle of physical chemistry by Puri, Sharma & Pathway

Best Chemistry Booklist for UPSC

Here, we have shared the best Chemistry books to prepare efficiently for the civil services mains exam preparation after considering the reviews of subject experts, mentors, and previous toppers. Have a look at the highly recommended UPSC Chemistry books with detailed explanations before commencing the preparation.

NCERT Chemistry Books Class 11 and 12

NCERT books are highly recommended to students preparing for the UPSC. The syllabus of NCERT books is designed and developed by Government officials who work to assist and advise the Central and State Governments on policies and programmes for qualitative improvement in school education. The NCERT chemistry books help students in building the base of the subject and it explains all the fundamentals in very simple and easy to understand manner.

Wiley's J.D. Lee Concise Inorganic Chemistry by Sudarsan Guha

Wiley's J.D. Lee Concise Inorganic Chemistry by Sudarsan Guha is one of the best resources to prepare well for UPSC Chemistry optional subjects. It explains the fundamentals in a simple and concise manner, providing a correct blend of theory and applications. This book is updated as per the latest syllabus requirements and included new chapters as well.

A textbook of Organic Chemistry by Bahl & Ba

A textbook of Organic Chemistry by Bahl & Ba is a highly recommended book for preparing for the UPSC civil service mains exam. This book explains the intricacies of Organic Chemistry in easy-to-understand language. This book includes 3300 questions to provide in-depth information about the subject through constant reinforcement and practice.

A textbook of Physical Chemistry (Vol. IV) by K.L. Kapoor

A textbook of Physical Chemistry (Vol. IV) by K.L. Kapoor includes a variety of solved numerical and advanced-level problems to showcase the principles involved. Some of the important topics covered comprehensively in the books are wave mechanics, theories of covalent bonds, energy quantization and atomic structure, electrical and magnetic properties of molecules, molecular spectroscopy, molecular symmetry, and its applications. It focuses on applications and principles and explains equations in the form of solved questions and numericals.

How to Cover UPSC Chemistry Books 2023

The aspirants should consider certain points when covering UPSC Chemistry books to maximize their scores in the IAS exam. As the UPSC Chemistry Optional syllabus is vast, aspirants must choose the best Chemistry books for UPSC to cover all the aspects of the exam. Here are some of the best tips and tricks to efficiently cover the UPSC Chemistry Optional books.

Choose the books based on the latest UPSC Chemistry Syllabus requirements and trends.

Select the UPSC Chemistry books that cover the concepts in a simple and easy-to-understand language.

Choose limited books for every topic to prevent conceptual confusion at any preparation stage.

Make notes from the UPSC Chemistry optional books to revise all the important topics efficiently at the last leg of the preparation.

