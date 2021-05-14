UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 New Date Announced @upsc.gov.in, Details Here

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the new date of UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam. All those who were going to appear for the prelims exam are advised to gear up themselves for the exam. As per the notice released by the UPSC, the Civil Services (Prelims) 2021 Exam is postponed till 10 October 2021 due to covid-19 surge. The exam was scheduled for 27 June 2021.

According to the notice released by UPSC, ‘Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October 2021’.

The commission will recruit a total of 712 vacancies through UPSC Civil Services 2021 Exam. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in preliminary, main and interview for selection in Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among other services.

Due to the present situation of the Corona Virus, the commission has postponed various exams this year including UPSC EPFO Exam, UPSC CSE 2020 Interview and others. The commission has also postponed the registration for Combined Medical Services Exam which was to begin from 5 May.

Check Latest Government Jobs:

BECIL Recruitment 2021 for 28 Medical Record Technician Posts, Download BECIL Job Notification @ becil.com

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 for 91 Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies Posts,Apply Online @ jkpsc.nic.in

CRPF MO Recruitment 2021: Walk-In Interview on 17 May for Medical Officer Posts

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 5000+ Vacancies @sbi.co.in by 17 May, Check Application Link & Details Here

AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Online for 416 SR/SD July Session 2021 @aiimsexams.ac.in

DSSSB Teaching and Non Teaching Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @dsssb.delhi.gov.in for 7236 Vacancies