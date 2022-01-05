UPSC IAS Mains 2021: Commission releases COVID guidelines; Exam as per schedule, Check Time Table

UPSC CSE Main 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of the Civil Services Mains 2021 Exam. According to the official notice, the commission has decided to conduct the mains exam as per schedule i.e. on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th January 2022 after reviewing the situation prevailing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keeping in view the restrictions/curbs being imposed by the Governments to contain the disease, the Commission has requested the State Governments for ensuring that no inconvenience is caused to the candidates/ examination functionaries in their movement, especially those who are coming from containment / micro-containment zone(s) and if necessary, the candidates’ eAdmit Cards and ID Cards of the examination functionaries are to be used as movement passes.

Further, the commission has also requested to the State Government that public transport be made operational to the optimum level, at least on a day before the exam till the date of conduct of the Exam for ensuring smooth movement of the candidates/exam functionaries.

UPSC Mains Exam Time Table 2021

supervisors to conduct the examination at this time of the pandemic.

These Guidelines mainly contain personal hygiene of the candidates/examination functionaries, maintenance of social distancing and wearing of masks by the candidates/ examinations functionaries all the time, provision of sanitizers at convenient places in the Venue and to the examination functionaries, candidates to carry their own sanitizers in transparent bottles, sanitization of each Venue on regular basis, two surplus examination rooms for accommodating the candidates who would be coughing, sneezing, having breathlessness, feeling feverish so that they can take the Examination under appropriate safety protocols, etc.

The commission has already allotted the admit cards to the candidates. Those who have yet not downloaded UPSC IAS Civil Services Admit Card, are advised to download their admit card as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. Candidates are also advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates. The candidates can directly download UPSC CSE Admit Card Directly by clicking on the provided link given below.

Download UPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2022

