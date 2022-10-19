UPSC ESE Prelims Date 2023 (Released) at upsc.gov.in, Download Engineering Services Exam Schedule Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 schedule on its official website-upsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSC Engineering Services Exam Date 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an important notice regarding the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination- 2023 on 19 February 2023.

All those candidates who have applied for UPSC Engineering Services Recruitment 2023 can download the details exam schedule available on the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

However you can download the UPSC Engineering Services Exam Date 2023 directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination-2023 on 19th February 2023 in two sessions.

Exam for General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper (Paper I) will be conducted in objective mode from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. The duration for the exam will be two hours and there will be total 200 marks for the same.

Exam for the Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecom Engg, (Discipline-Specific Paper)(Paper-II) will be held in objective mode. There will be 300 total marks for this paper and it will be conducted from 2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M. Candidates can check also the details Branch codes for various subjects available on the official notification.

UPSC Engineering Services Exam Date 2023: Time Table