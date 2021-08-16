UPSC Geo Scientist Mains 2021 Result Released @upsc.gov.in: DAF will be available from 24 Aug

UPSC Geo Scientist Mains 2021 Result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2021. The candidates who appeared in the UPSC CGS Mains 2021 Exam can check their results through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2021 was held from 17th to 18th July 2021. The list of selected candidates now has been uploaded on the official website. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the above exam are eligible to appear for the Interview/Personality Test.

Schedule of Interviews of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test will be published in due course of time on the Commission’s Website. The exact date of the interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates. The candidates are advised to check their e-mail also for further information.

No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test intimated to the candidates will be entertained under any circumstances. The mark-sheets of candidates will be put on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting the Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 60 days.

The candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claim relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability etc. at the time of the Personality Test. They are, therefore, advised to keep the said certificates ready.

How to download UPSC CGS Mains 2021 Result?

Visit the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads UPSC CGS Mains 2021 Resultflashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSC CGS Mains 2021 Result and save it for future reference.

According to the notice, Candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available on the Commission’s Website upsconline.nic.in and submit the same ONLINE along with the scanned copies of certificates. The DAF will be available during the period from 24 Aug 2021 to 07 September 2021 till 6.00 P.M.