UPSC IAS Application Form 2023 @upsconline.nic.in: Know How to Apply Online, One Time Registration till 21st Feb

UPSC IAS Application Form 2023 @upsconline.nic.in: The UPSC IAS online application window will remain active till 21st February 2023 (6:00 PM). The Union Public Service Commission released the Civil Services IAS application form along with the detailed notification on 1st February 2023. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully and ensure that they satisfy all the UPSC IAS eligibility criteria before applying for the post.
Check UPSC IAS Age Limit & Eligibility Criteria 2023
Candidates must submit the UPSC IAS Online Application Form before the last date in order to participate in the recruitment process. The UPSC IAS selection process comprises three stages, i.e., Preliminary, Main exam, and Interview round. In this article, we have shared complete details on the UPSC IAS Application Form including important dates, eligibility criteria, steps to apply online, and much more.
Download UPSC IAS Syllabus 2023
UPSC IAS Application Form 2023 Important Dates
We have shared the important dates regarding the UPSC IAS application form and other events for the candidates aspiring for the upcoming recruitment process.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Date
|
1st February 2023
|
UPSC IAS Application Dates
|
1st February 2023 to 21st February 2023 (6:00 PM)
|
Correction of Application Form Dates
|
22nd to 28th February 2023
|
UPSC IAS Prelims Exam Date
|
28th May 2023
Know About UPSC CSE IAS 2023 Civil Services Exam
UPSC IAS Eligibility Criteria 2023
Candidates should make sure that they satisfy all the UPSC IAS eligibility criteria conditions before applying for the advertised post. The complete overview of the eligibility criteria is given below:
Age Limit
The age of the candidate should be between 21 years- 32 years on the 1st of August, 2023 when applying for the UPSC IAS recruitment process. There shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit of reserved category applicants.
Educational Qualification
Candidates should possess a Graduation Degree from any recognized University to apply online for UPSC IAS 2023 Exam.
Check UPSC CSE IAS 1105 Vacancy 2023 Details
Details Required in UPSC IAS One Time Registration
Candidates need to enter the following details correctly in the UPSC IAS application form to complete the registration process successfully.
- Full Name
- Gender
- Date of Birth
- Father's Name
- Mother's Name
- Minority Status
- Valid Mobile Number
- Alternate Mobile Number
- Valid Email ID
- Alternate Email ID
- Board Exam Roll Number
- Security Question
How to fill out UPSC IAS Application Form 2023
We have shared the steps shared below to apply online for UPSC IAS 2023 for the ease of the candidates.
- Go to the official UPSC website.
- Click on the "Examination Notifications" link on the homepage.
- Click on the "Apply Online" link in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 table.
- Next, click on the "New Registration" link to register yourself by submitting all the required details.
- After completing the registration, candidates need to log in with the asked details to verify the already registered OTR application.
- Then, they need to pay the application fees, upload the documents in the prescribed format, and fill out the entire application form with the asked details.
- Now, read the declaration form carefully and click on the "I agree" button.
- The registration number will be generated on the screen.
- Lastly, take the printout of the application form and store it for future use.
UPSC IAS Application Form: Documents Specification
Candidates will be required to upload the following documents in the UPSC IAS application form to complete the application process successfully. The specification for the documents are shared below:
|
Document
|
Resolution
|
Format & Size
|
Photograph & Signature
|
Minimum: 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) Maximum: 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height)
|
Format: JPG
Size: 20 KB-300 KB
|
Photo ID Card
|
-
|
Size 20 KB-300 KB
UPSC IAS Application Fees
The candidates are required to pay the prescribed fee either by remitting the money in any SBI Branch by cash, or by using Net banking facility/ Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/ Debit Card/UPI Payment. The category-wise application fees are shared below:
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
General/OBC/EWS
|
Rs 100
|
SC/ST/ Female/Persons with Benchmark Disability category
|
Exempted (NIL)
We hope this article on UPSC IAS Application Form was informative for the readers. Candidates should make sure that they submit the correct details in the online application form of UPSC IAS recruitment. If it is found that they have submitted the wrong details in the form, then it will lead to the cancellation of their applications.