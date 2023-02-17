UPSC IAS Application Form 2023 @upsconline.nic.in: Know How to Apply Online, One Time Registration till 21st Feb

UPSC IAS Application Form 2023 @upsconline.nic.in: Check online registration last date, steps to apply online, One Time Registration details and application fees for UPSC CSE IAS 2023 Exam.

UPSC IAS Application Form 2023 @upsconline.nic.in: The UPSC IAS online application window will remain active till 21st February 2023 (6:00 PM). The Union Public Service Commission released the Civil Services IAS application form along with the detailed notification on 1st February 2023. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully and ensure that they satisfy all the UPSC IAS eligibility criteria before applying for the post.

Candidates must submit the UPSC IAS Online Application Form before the last date in order to participate in the recruitment process. The UPSC IAS selection process comprises three stages, i.e., Preliminary, Main exam, and Interview round. In this article, we have shared complete details on the UPSC IAS Application Form including important dates, eligibility criteria, steps to apply online, and much more.

UPSC IAS Application Form 2023 Important Dates

We have shared the important dates regarding the UPSC IAS application form and other events for the candidates aspiring for the upcoming recruitment process.

Events Dates Notification Date 1st February 2023 UPSC IAS Application Dates 1st February 2023 to 21st February 2023 (6:00 PM) Correction of Application Form Dates 22nd to 28th February 2023 UPSC IAS Prelims Exam Date 28th May 2023

UPSC IAS Eligibility Criteria 2023

Candidates should make sure that they satisfy all the UPSC IAS eligibility criteria conditions before applying for the advertised post. The complete overview of the eligibility criteria is given below:

Age Limit

The age of the candidate should be between 21 years- 32 years on the 1st of August, 2023 when applying for the UPSC IAS recruitment process. There shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit of reserved category applicants.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should possess a Graduation Degree from any recognized University to apply online for UPSC IAS 2023 Exam.

Details Required in UPSC IAS One Time Registration

Candidates need to enter the following details correctly in the UPSC IAS application form to complete the registration process successfully.

Full Name

Gender

Date of Birth

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Minority Status

Valid Mobile Number

Alternate Mobile Number

Valid Email ID

Alternate Email ID

Board Exam Roll Number

Security Question

How to fill out UPSC IAS Application Form 2023

We have shared the steps shared below to apply online for UPSC IAS 2023 for the ease of the candidates.

Go to the official UPSC website.

Click on the "Examination Notifications" link on the homepage.

Click on the "Apply Online" link in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 table.

Next, click on the "New Registration" link to register yourself by submitting all the required details.

After completing the registration, candidates need to log in with the asked details to verify the already registered OTR application.

Then, they need to pay the application fees, upload the documents in the prescribed format, and fill out the entire application form with the asked details.

Now, read the declaration form carefully and click on the "I agree" button.

The registration number will be generated on the screen.

Lastly, take the printout of the application form and store it for future use.

UPSC IAS Application Form: Documents Specification

Candidates will be required to upload the following documents in the UPSC IAS application form to complete the application process successfully. The specification for the documents are shared below:

Document Resolution Format & Size Photograph & Signature Minimum: 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) Maximum: 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) Format: JPG Size: 20 KB-300 KB Photo ID Card - Size 20 KB-300 KB

UPSC IAS Application Fees

The candidates are required to pay the prescribed fee either by remitting the money in any SBI Branch by cash, or by using Net banking facility/ Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/ Debit Card/UPI Payment. The category-wise application fees are shared below:

Category Application Fees General/OBC/EWS Rs 100 SC/ST/ Female/Persons with Benchmark Disability category Exempted (NIL)

We hope this article on UPSC IAS Application Form was informative for the readers. Candidates should make sure that they submit the correct details in the online application form of UPSC IAS recruitment. If it is found that they have submitted the wrong details in the form, then it will lead to the cancellation of their applications.