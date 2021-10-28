UPSC IES ISS Interview Date 2021 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

UPSC IES ISS Interview Date 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC IES ISS Interview Date 2021 on its website. Candidates qualified for the interview round can check the complete schedule on the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the commission has decided to conduct the IES interview round on 29 and 30 November 2021 and 1 December 2021. For Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021 the interview is scheduled to be conducted on November 29 and November 30, 2021. The interview will be conducted in two shifts- forenoon from 9 am and afternoon from 1 pm.

The results for the same was announced on 10 September 2021. The written exam was held from 16 to 18 July 2021.

The shortlisted candidates are required to produce the original copies of the documents at the time of the interview. The candidates will be able to download UPSC IES ISS Interview Call Letter 2021 in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

A total of 26 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 15 vacancies are for Indian Economic Service (IES) and 11 are for Indian Statistical Service (ISS).

