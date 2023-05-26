UPSC Prelims Answer Key: Download 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 CSE GS and CSAT Answer Key and Question Paper

UPSC Prelims Answer Key: Students can download the answer key and question paper for the past four years including 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019 for General Studies 1 and General Students 2 in this article.

UPSC Prelims Answer Key: Union Public Service Commission is conducting the prelims exam for Civil Service Exam (CSE) this Sunday. Those who are going to appear for the exam are searching for the question paper and answer key for the previous year for their preparation. In this article, students can check the question paper & answer key of the last four years for the UPSC Prelims Exam (2022, 2021, 2020 and  2019). With this answer key, students can easily understand exam patterns and the difficulty level of the question for the last four years.

UPSC Prelims Answer Key for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Exam Year UPSC GS Paper 2 UPSC CSAT Paper
UPSC 2022 Exam

UPSC 2022 GS Paper 1 Question Paper

UPSC 2022 GS Paper 2 Answer Key Paper 1 by Drishti

UPSC 2022 GS Paper 2 Question Paper

UPSC 2022 GS Paper 2 Answer Key Paper 2 by Drishti
UPSC 2021 Exam

UPSC 2021 Paper 1 Question Paper

UPSC 2021 GS Paper 2 Answer Key Paper 1

UPSC 2021 GS Paper 2 Question Paper

UPSC 2021 GS Paper 2 Answer Key Paper 1
UPSC 2020 Exam

UPSC 2020 GS Paper 1 Question Paper

UPSC 2020 GS Paper 2 Answer Key Paper 1

UPSC 2020 GS Paper 2 Question Paper

UPSC 2020 GS Paper 2 Answer Key
UPSC 2019 Exam

UPSC 2019 GS Paper 1 Question Paper

UPSC 2019 GS Paper 2 Answer Key Paper 1

UPSC 2019 GS Paper 2 Question Paper

UPSC 2019 GS Paper 2 Answer Key Paper 1

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will also upload the official answer key for UPSC Prelims 2022 Civil Services Exam as the answer key will be uploaded after the declaration of the final result. The final result was announced on May 24, 2023.

Career Counseling

Students can check UPSC CSE 2022 Final Answer Key by clicking on the link below:

UPSC 2022 Final Result

 

