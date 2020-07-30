UPSESSB TGT Interview Date 2020 for English and Science Released @upsessb.org, Details Here

UPSESSB TGT Date 2020: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has announced the interview dates for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for English and Science for remaining candidates on its official website. Candidates can download UPSESSB TGT Interview Schedule by visiting the official website of UPSESSB.i.e.upsessb.org.

UPSESSB TGT Interview will be done from 05 August 2020 to 11 September 2020 in two batches. The reporting time for the first batch is 9 AM and 1 PM for the second batch.

The board has also uploaded the list of selected candidates for interview round in English and Science. A total of 1383 candidates are shortlisted for UPSESSB TGT English Interview while 1424 candidates for UPSESSB TGT Science Interview. Shortlisted candidates can check the date of interview, given against their roll number, name and other details, through PDFs Links given below:

UPSESSB TGT English Interview List Download

UPSESSB TGT Science Interview List Download

UPSESSB TGT Interview Notice PDF



All shortlisted candidates are required to upload the documents on online portal of the commission. They are also required to download the interview application from the official website or through the link given below and appear for the interview along with the form and original documents on scheduled date and time.

UPSESSB TGT Interview Form Download

How to Download UPSESSB TGT Interview Application Form ?

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board, Prayagraj - https://pariksha.up.nic.in/, available on the home page Go to “Click here to submit college preference choice and download revised Interview Letter for TGT- ENGLISH and TGT-SCIENCE Examination - 2016 under advt no. 01/2016-EXAM” Now click on “Download Interview Letter (05.08.2020 to 11.09.2020)” available under ‘Admit Cards, Results and Important Declarations’ Enter the asked details After login, you will find 4 Sections: Section 1 - Submitted Application Form, Section 2 - Submit Choice/Preference, Section - 3 Upload Required Documents and Section - 4 - Download/Print. You can take print of the first section and fill/submit Section 2 and 3 Download Application from Section 4

This exam is being conducted to recruit 7950 vacancies for the recruitment to the various posts of TGTs in different departments. More than 65,000 candidates had applied for UPSESSB Teacher Recruitment 2019. The interview for all the shortlisted candidates was scheduled from 17 February to 05 April 2020. The interview was postponed from 23 March 2020 due to COVID - 19 Lockdown.

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in written test, interview and special qualification.