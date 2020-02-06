Urban Development & Housing Dept, Bihar Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Law Manager, IT Specialist and Others

Urban Development & Housing Dept, Bihar Recruitment 2020: Urban Development & Housing Dept, Bihar has released notification for recruitment to the post of Law Manager, IT Specialist and Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 8 and 10 February 2020.

Important Dates

Walk-In-Interview Date: 8 and 10 February 2020

Urban Development & Housing Dept, Bihar Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Project Coordinator – 1 Post

Law Adviser – 3 Posts

Programme Manager – 1 Post

IT Specialist – 1 Post

IEC Expert – 1 Post

Urban Development & Housing Dept, Bihar Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Law Adviser, Programme Manager – Graduation Degree from a recognized University.

IT Specialist – B.Tech. (CS/IT) or MCA from government recognized University.

IEC Expert – Graduation or Post Graduation in the relevant subject from a recognized University.

Urban Development & Housing Dept, Bihar Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Rs. 60,000/-

Urban Development & Housing Dept Bihar Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Official Website

Urban Development & Housing Dept Bihar Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 8 and 10 February 2020 at the office of Secretary, Urban Development & Housing Dept Bihar along with the documents.



