WB Police Constable 2019 Recruitment: Training and Medical Exam to be held in June 2021 onwards, Check Details @wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police Constable 2019 Recruitment: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released an important notice for the candidates who have provisionally qualified in the final result. According to the notice, the training capacity of West Bengal Police has been restricted due to social distancing norms in view of COVID-19.

All selected candidates are hereby informed that the process for the police verification and medical exam will be intimated soon. Candidates may expect the training from June 2021 onwards. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of WB Police.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in.

The interview was held for the aforementioned posts from 8 September 2020 to 6 October 2020. For which the result had already uploaded on the official website. Therefore, the West Bengal police could so far initiate the process for appointment and training of only 4620 provisionally selected candidates figuring at serial 1 to 4620 in the merit list.

WB Police Constable 2019 Recruitment Notice

WB Police Constable 2019 Final Result

The application process was started on 05 February 2019 (Tuesday) and ended on 05 March 2019. This drive was done to recruit 8419 number of vacancies in the different cadre. Candidates can now check the WB Police Constable 2019 Recruitment Notice by clicking on the provided link.

