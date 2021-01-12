WB Police Recruitment 2021 for Data Entry Operator, System Administrator& Other Posts,Download Application Form @ wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Police has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Software Developer (SD), Software Support Personnel (SSP), Data Entry Operator, System Administrator & Driver against the advertisement number 01/STF/2021 on 11.01.2021 at www.wbpolice.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 25 and 28 January 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 25 and 28 January 2021

WB Police Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Software Developer - 2 Posts

Software Support Personnel - 4 Posts

Data Entry Operator - 4 Posts

System Administrator - 1 Post

Driver - 5 Posts

WB Police Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Software Developer - MCA or M.Sc. in IT/Computer Science or BE in IT/Computer Science or 1st Class B.Tech in IT/Computer Science with skill in software design, development, documentation & implementation support.

Software Support Personnel - PGDCA / B.Sc.(Computer Science)/ BCA/DOEACC ‘A’ level course of three year duration or equivalent from recognized University.

Data Entry Operator - Graduation With Certificate in Computer Applications.

System Administrator - MCA or M.Sc. in IT/Computer Science or 1st Class BE in IT/Computer Science or 1st Class B. Tech in IT/Computer Science with experience as System Administrator.

Driver - Minimum 8th Class Passed.

WB Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Software Developer, Software Support Personnel, Data Entry Operator, System Administrator - 21 to 45 years

Driver - 40 years

How to apply for WB Police Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode. The applications for the Driver Post should be reached to the Additional Director General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau, West Bengal, Block DJ Sector 2, Salt Lake City, Kol-91 latest by 25 Jan while the applications for the rest posts should be submitted to the Additional Director General of Police, Special Task Force, West Bengal or drop it in the earmarked box placed on the of Special Task Force, West Bengal, Udayachal Tourism Property( 2nd ) floor, Plot No- 3, DG – Block, Sector – II, Salt Lake, Kolkata-91 latest by 28 January 2021.