WBBPE TET Result 2014 Announced @wbbpe.org: Download PDF Here

WBBPE TET Result 2014: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) published the marks of all the candidates who have qualified and a list of the reserved categories who have scored 82 marks in the Teacher Eligibility Test 2014 (TET 2014) at wbbpe.org. WBBPE TET Result Link is provided on the website of the WBBPE. Also, the link can be checked here.

WBBPE TET Marks Download Link



WBBPE TET Reserved Category Download Link

How to Download WBBPE TET Result 2014 ?

Visit the website of WBBPE i.e. wbbpe.org Click on the result links ‘LIST OF RESERVED CATEGORY CANDIDATES WHO SCORED 82 MARKS IN TET-2014’ or ‘PUBLICATION OF MARKS FOR TET-2014 QUALIFIED CANDIDATES’ Download WBBPE TET Result PDF Check the Candidate's Name, Category-1, Category-2 and TET Marks Take the print out of the result

According to the result notice, 'In compliance with the order of the Hon'ble Justice Abhijit Gangaopadhya passed on 9th Nov 2022 in WPA 20745 of 2022 and in other similar writ petitions the reserved category candidates who have obtained 82 as TET Marks in TET 2014 are declared as TET Qualified Candidates'.