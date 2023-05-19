WBBSE 10th Result 2023: Documents Required to Check WB Result and Download Marksheet

WBBSE 10th result 2023 will be announced today. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their board result 2023 through the link given on the official website.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will announce the WBBSE class 10 result 2023 today, May 19, 2023. According to the announcement made by officials, the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 will be announced at 10 am in an official press conference.

WB Board class 10 results will be announced online. Along with the official website link, candidates will also be provided with a link on this page to check the board results. This year approximately 6 lakh students have appeared for the West Bengal class 10 exams. To check the West Bengal board result 2023, students are required to enter the class 10 roll number in the result link.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 will be available on the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in. Candidates can also check the results at wb10.jagranjosh.com.

Check Latest Updates in WB 10th Madhyamik Result 2023

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 Today

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will announce the 10th result 2023 today, May 19, 2023. The results will be announced by board officials by 10 am today. Candidates can check their results on the official board website

Updated as on May 19, 2023 at 8:54 AM

West Bengal 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

The West Bengal board Madhyamik result 2023 will be available on the website today, May 19, 2023. According to the notification issued, the 10th results will be announced by 10 am. Candidates can check their board results through the official link by 12 pm.

List of Websites to Check WBBSE 10th Result 2023

The West Bengal board class 10 results will be announced online. The list of websites for students to check the board result is given here.

List of Documents Required to Check WBBSE 10th Result 2023

To check the West Bengal 10th result 2023, students are required to enter the roll number in the result link. The roll number is also mentioned on the admit card of the students. Candidates are hence advised to keep their admit cards ready with them to check the board results.

How to Download WB 10th Marksheet?

The West Bengal Board 10th results will be available at 10 am. To download the WBBSE Marksheet students are required to visit the website and enter the login credentials. Follow the steps available here to download the mark sheet

Step 1: Visit the West Bengal Board Website

Step 2: Click on the 10th result link

Step 3: Enter the class 10 roll number

Step 4: Download the WB 10th mark sheet for further reference

Also Read: WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Today: Check West Bengal Class 10th Toppers List, Latest Updates Here