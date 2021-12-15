WBSETCL Recruitment 2021-22 for 414 JE and Jr Executive Posts, Apply Online @wbsetcl.in

WBSETCL Recruitment 2021: The West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL), a Government of West Bengal Enterprise is inviting online applications for Junior Executive (Stores) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) Gr.-II for recruitment at its different offices from 15 December 2021 on wbsetcl.in. Candidates interested for the posts can apply online on or before 05 January 2022.

WBSETCL Notification Download for JE and Jr Executive Posts

Online Application Link

Important Date



Last Date of Application - 05 January 2022

WBSETCL Vacancy Details

Junior Executive (Stores) - 14 Posts

JE - 400

Salary:

Jr Executive - Rs. 37400/-- Rs. 108200/-

JE - Rs. 36800/-- Rs. 106700/-

Eligibility Criteria for WBSETCL JE and Jr Executive Posts

Educational Qualification:

Jr Executive - Graduate in any discipline from a university recognized by UGC with PG Degree/Diploma in Logistics from a recognized University/Institute approved by AICTE/UGC OR PG Degree/Diploma in Materials Management from Indian Institute of Materials Management/ a recognized University/Institute approved by AICTE/UGC OR PG Degree/Diploma in Logistics & Materials Management from a recognized University/Institute approved by AICTE/UGC OR PG Degree/Diploma in Supply Chain Management from a recognized University/Institute approved by AICTE/UGC OR PG Degree/Diploma in Supply Chain Management & Logistics from Indian Institute of Materials Management/ a recognized University/Institute approved by AICTE/UGC OR Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) having specialization in Logistics / Materials Management / Supply Chain Management.

JE - 3 years’ Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute/College duly recognized by West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (renamed as West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development)

Age Limit:

18 to 32 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for WBSETCL JE and Jr Executive Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Online Test of 100 Marks Personal Interview - 25 Marks

How to Apply for WBSETCL Recruitment 2022 ?

The Eligible candidates can submit their applications through online mode by clicking on the ‘Career’ link on wbsetcl.in and then click on ‘Apply online’ under the Employment Notification No. - REC/2021/04.