XAT 2021 Topper Interview – Read Success Story of Prasad Doshi, whose Brother is also an XLRIan

XAT 2021 Topper Interview – There goes a famous quote by an author “The expert in anything was once a beginner.” Such is the story of XAT toppers who have achieved a milestone in their career after scoring 99+ percentile in the XAT exam.

Meet Prasad Doshi who has scored 99.51 in the XAT 2021 exam this year and has made his dreams come true after achieving a feat in one of the toughest MBA entrance exams.

In an exclusive interview with Jagranjosh.com, Prasad shares his career aspirations, preparation strategy that helped him ace XAT 2021, and what inspired him to target XAT 2021 for admission in XLRI.

Read on Prasad’s success story to find out how to prepare for the XAT exam in your upcoming attempt:-

XAT 2021 Topper Interview – Prasad Doshi

1. Congratulations on scoring...XYZ! What are your overall and sectional scores in XAT 2021?

• Overall -99.51

• Quant-99.6

• Verbal-95.4

• Decision making-75

2. When did you start your XAT exam Preparation? What is the ideal time required to complete the syllabus before the exam?

After CAT I started prep for XAT. Verbal and quant was same as quant so not much prep required. I devoted majority of the time to DM preparation.

3. Tell us something about your family background and your inspiration to appear for XAT exam.

Brother is doing MBA from XLRI so inspired from him

4. Was there any particular section/area that you were weak at? How did you overcome this challenge? What strategies did you adopt to master that section?

DM was a weak section for me. Solving previous year XAT papers is the only way according to me to excel at this section.

5. Please share your section-wise preparation strategy for QA, DILR and VARC.

For DM solved previous year papers, for Verbal solved RCs and other CR questions from material provided by coaching institute, for quant gave mocks.

6. Were you a part of any coaching institute? Do you think coaching is necessary to ace XAT?

Yes. I was a part of IMS Learning and Endeavor Career. It helps on guiding your efforts.

7. Any particular book or study material that helped you gain an edge over other candidates?

Study material from coaching centres really helps a lot. No book as such.

8. What role did Mocks play in your success? How many mocks did you attempt before the exam?

Mocks are the most important as it shows you where you stand and what effort you have to do to achieve your target

9. Please share your exam-day strategy for XAT exam? What was your last-minute preparation? How did you plan your XAT test taking?

Don't do new things on last week. Give 3 to 4 mocks in the last week. Get plenty of sleep before exam.

10. Do you think academic background plays an important role in XAT Prep and Why?

It plays a role in determining your weak section. But as xat does not have any section time limit it becomes less important. You can focus your time on your strengthss after clearing the cut offs for your weak sections

11. Which institutes have you applied to admission and why did you opt for them particularly?

I have applied for XLRI Jamshedpur only.

12. How are you preparing for GD – PI and WAT rounds of the selection process?

Reading current affairs and preparing for common questions asked in an interview.

13. What is your message for XAT aspirants? One crucial piece of advice that you would like them to follow and wish you had known.

Focus more on decision making as that can be the make or break section for most of the aspirants. For that solve as many past papers as possible.

14. What is your dream career choice after completing your MBA?

Getting placed in a reputed organization in India and give back to the society

