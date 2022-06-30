Brain Teaser Matchsticks Puzzle: Find the odd one out in 20 seconds!

Brain Teaser Matchsticks Puzzle: In this Quiz, try to identify the odd one out of the four patterns of matchsticks in the picture. Can you solve this puzzle in 20 Seconds?
Updated: Jun 30, 2022
Brain Teaser Matchsticks Puzzle: This brain teaser is for those who enjoy solving analytical puzzles and games. Brain teasers are mainly a trickier version of riddles and puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. While solving these, you need to analyze a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to identify the odd one out of the four patterns of matchsticks in the image.

Can you find the Odd One Out in 20 seconds?

In the above image, you need to find the odd one out among the four patterns of matchsticks. An alert mind can solve this puzzle within 20 seconds. You need to analyze the equation and mathematical symbols carefully shown in the image. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Locate the number of rectangles inside each matchstick structure.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, locating the number of rectangles inside the matchstick structure of each option will help you in coming up with an answer.

In option No.1, option No.2 & option No.4 we can find 2 rectangles hidden inside the matchstick structure. Except in 3rd option, there is only one rectangle hidden inside the matchstick structure.

So, the answer to the matchstick puzzle is option No. 3. The odd one out is the 3rd Matchstick Structure.

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. 

