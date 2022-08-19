Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you find the mistake in a number in 5 secs?

Can you find the mistake in a number in 5 secs? This brain teaser is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to use a creative mind and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to find the mistake hidden inside a number.

Can you find the mistake in a Number in 5 seconds?

In the above image, you have to find the mistakes hidden inside a number. An active mind can solve this riddle within 5 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is somewhere hidden in the shape of numbers.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in a Number inside the Picture. Here we can see numbers are written in Serial Order. Now take a moment and try to see if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately as it’s a smaller detail than you might think. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the mistake in the numbers.

So, the answer to the puzzle is the number 8. Digit 8 is written upside down in this picture puzzle. The incorrect '8' can be easily skipped if you have a limited amount of time. The logic behind this is that when our brains know there is an error they scan for that section that isn't there. A lot of people try to find the mistake in the series of numbers. After realizing that all the numbers are written correctly, people then analyze the pattern in which the numbers are written. And at last, they find actual the mistake hidden inside the number.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

